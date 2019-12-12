Without question, David Merritt was going to see the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” as soon as it hit the theaters.
After all, both he and Fred Rogers share certain qualities.
Both men are ordained.
Rogers famously served as a Presbyterian minister in western Pennsylvania before he struck it big on a little kids’ television show. Merritt, who is retired and living in Winston-Salem now, spent his working life serving Moravian congregations, including five years at Bethania Moravian Church.
Both are incredibly nice guys.
We can surmise as much about Rogers from our formative years sprawled out in front of the TV set taking in his message. You won’t hear Merritt say so, but his friends and former congregants vouch for his nice bona fides.
But it wasn’t similar qualities and interests that drove Merritt to plunk down his $11.50.
Rather, it was an up close and personal encounter years ago over a malfunctioning microphone, with an eager audience waiting, and the graceful way Rogers handled himself that put Merritt in a rented recliner seat on the movie’s opening night.
“I wasn’t going to miss it,” he said.
Honoring his work
For three years in the late 1980s and early ’90s, Merritt served as the chaplain at the Moravian College and Theological Seminary. For us non-Moravians, it’s located in Bethlehem, a small city in eastern Pennsylvania within a day’s drive of Pittsburgh — where Fred Rogers got his start on public television in 1953.
Anyhow, the good folks at Moravian College found themselves casting around for a memorable speaker for their graduation baccalaureate service in 1992.
(A cup of stale coffee to the first three of you who can remember who spoke at any of your graduation ceremonies; you can see how finding a good speaker can be a tall order.)
As they were spit-balling the possibilities, someone tossed out the name Fred Rogers. And it made sense. Rogers was local-ish and might find common purpose in speaking at a Moravian baccalaureate.
To sweeten their offer of zero dollars, school officials also arranged an honorary doctor of humane letters degree and the awarding of the Comenius Medal, which is a really big deal in Moravian circles.
The invitation was made, and to no one’s real surprise, Rogers accepted.
It didn’t hurt that the school had (sort of) an in. A man who in 1969 had played one of the characters on Rogers’ show (Dr. Bill Platypus) worked at the seminary.
“People knew (the Platypus character) because of his voice and because he was a pastor,” Merritt said. “He … made it happen.”
Come the hour and the day, Merritt found himself at a reception for Rogers in the college president’s house attempting to make small talk with a man who reached some 7 million families every week through the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” program, which was syndicated through 300 PBS stations.
“He was very cordial and fun,” Merritt said. “The same in real life as we saw on TV. The same person. It was very clear he had genuine love and compassion for people.”
That became even clearer a short while later.
Grace under pressure
The party moved over to the Central Moravian Church for the baccalaureate service where, Merritt said, a choir serenaded Rogers with “the most beautiful version of ‘It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.’”
When Rogers moved to the pulpit to begin his remarks, the wheels came off. And Merritt found himself in the middle of it all.
“A publicist … started making wild gestures, waving their hands and mouthing ‘We can’t hear him,’” Merritt said.
For whatever reason, a microphone in the pulpit wasn’t working, and because Merritt was the chaplain, he was the guy expected to have a quick fix.
As many people might be, Merritt was flustered. He said he leaned in to try and make adjustments — extending the microphone stand, checking the connection and so on — but nothing seemed to work.
“Then (the mic) just came out of its mooring right there in the Central Moravian Church,” Merritt said. “Everybody was laughing, and I was turning red and purple and all the colors you turn when you’re embarrassed.”
Then, just as you might expect, Fred Rogers, in that calm, even tone of his, stepped in and up.
“Fred just said, ‘It’s OK,’” Merritt said.
And just like that, everything was OK. What could be more calming in a moment of discomfort than Mr. Rogers?
The finicky mic refused to stay in place, so Rogers figured a work around. At 6 feet tall, he was able to lean way over the pulpit so he could be heard over a balky PA system.
All these years later, that evening remains fresh in Merritt’s memory. So when he heard that Tom Hanks would be playing Fred Rogers in a holiday movie, Merritt just knew he’d have to go.
“I wanted to see what they’d do with the character,” Merritt said. “It’s not a biopic, but it was a great way of showing what Mr. Rogers gave to the community and the world by teaching about love and forgiveness. He really did make the world a better place.”
But David Merritt already knew that.
