Signs and mileposts, like tea leaves and bread crumbs foretelling and leading to the future, were on full display at the dreary end to the first week of a new year.
Work crews moved intermittently Friday around (and through) piles of dirt and rock near the freshly raised arches of a futuristic pedestrian span that doesn’t quite align with the adjacent street.
Down below, earth-movers, road graders and heavy trucks continued with the tedious and necessary work of transforming the old artery of Business 40 into Salem Parkway.
Unanticipated problems with existing sewer lines made the job more difficult; an underpass at Brookstown Avenue some had hoped might be completed by Thanksgiving wasn’t.
And that’s OK. Progress is neither easy nor marked by a fixed schedule. It comes when it comes.
Older buildings in an area primed for redevelopment are marked first for sale, then demolition, and eventually something new (and hopefully, lasting) rises in its place.
As we enter 2020, progress has been uneven. On one end of downtown, the Innovation Quarter and environs simmer toward a full, rolling boil.
On the other end, closer to — and more aligned with — highway construction, we have a ballpark that’s idle most nights of the year, some new apartments … and a new storage unit.
Key piece of the puzzle
Not too long after the onset of 2019, Mayor Allen Joines tossed a rhetorical grenade in the middle of an otherwise routine (and forgettable) interview.
“As we were talking earlier, there’s a good chance this project (Business 40) will be done by the end of the year,” Joines said one cold morning in February. “It would be a great Christmas present.”
As we all know, that didn’t happen. This April, as engineers who use actual science to figure these things out, remains the likely and most optimistic target opening date.
And when that happens, a large piece of the city’s ever-evolving puzzle will snap neatly back into place.
More than 80,000 vehicles that used Business 40 on a daily basis before it closed in the fall of 2018 will once again move through downtown Winston-Salem. Tens of thousands will once again enjoy easier access to the city center.
And what follows in the inexorable march to renewal (in particular the area around Broad Street, Peters Creek Parkway and the new Salem Parkway)?
City officials have on their immediate calendar a Jan. 6 public hearing to discuss closing to traffic a section of Brookstown Avenue smack in the middle.
When that’s done — for sure “when” and not an “if” because of the money involved — the closure will fit neatly into plans by Raleigh-based developers to build a 277-unit apartment complex on a 5-acre site bounded by Broad, First and Second streets.
(The Raleigh group paid a handsome $3.65 million to Brookstown Development Partners LLC, the company of ballpark developer Billy Prim, for the land in late September. It’s going to happen.)
The first-draft, original site plan called for a grocery store to be built at one end of the property — the great white whale of downtown development.
But when reality rubber met actual road, the fairy tale grocery was scrapped in favor of apartments and a parking deck. A new Publix will have to wait.
Boom year, booming area
Several blocks to the east, in an area built up and dominated by the manufacture of cigarettes, completed development and growth stands as both contrast and example of what’s possible.
Next to the old Bailey Power Plant, a brewery and restaurant are well established and getting along quite nicely. Bailey South, an adjacent development scheduled to fully come online this year, will feature 100,000 square feet of new retail, restaurant and office space.
On any given day — in nicer weather of course — Bailey Park buzzes with activity. Food trucks drop anchor and cater to the coveted and upwardly mobile who work and live in the surrounding Innovation Quarter.
The scene in the actual shadow of the magnificent R.J. Reynolds building, also reborn and redeveloped, practically screams “This is Winston-Salem. How Do You Like Us Now?”
That was to be expected. The blessing (and financial backing) of the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center provided a massive boost in the effort to transform old tobacco buildings into gleaming 21st Century economic-building blocks.
“We think Winston-Salem is in the very early stages of growth compared to Charlotte and Raleigh that have experienced a lot of urban revitalization,” said Porter Jones, the president of DPJ Residential, a Charlotte development group that built the luxurious West End Station Apartment complex in 2017. “We are attracted by the Innovation Quarter and what is going on with Wake Forest and Baptist downtown.”
Of course, DPJ just flipped West End Station last month by selling it for $52.5 million — a tidy profit of more than $17 million.
Will the completion of the $99.2 million Business 40/Salem Parkway goose development at the western fringe of downtown? Plans and the public hearing set for next week are positive indicators.
Besides, those new storage units at the corner of Broad and First won’t rent themselves.
