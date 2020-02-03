The orange barrels from the cone-zone slalom course were mostly rolled and stacked Monday morning on sparse grassy patches of median along the new Salem Parkway.
A blinking electronic sign, which for nigh on 14 1/2 months had warned the road ahead was closed for reconstruction, had been switched off and moved, too.
Fresh pavement, wider, straighter and safer lanes were literally just over the horizon as commuters could once again zip to (and through) downtown.
Smooth sailing ahead. We were home free; and then we weren’t.
A different set of blinking lights, rear-facing with a familiar arrow pointing right, indicated the inside lane headed into town from the west might be blocked.
A pair of police cars and a couple of tow trucks piggy-backing crumpled vehicles confirmed the cause of an old-school delay on the new road.
And in a weird way, it all served as a timely reminder.
Engineers can overhaul, improve and beautify the former Business 40 as many times as taxpayers will allow, but all the money in the world can’t make people drive any better.
Complicated history
All the rejoicing and dash-board cam footage posted over the weekend of the early re-opening of U.S. 421/Salem Parkway/old Business 40 — while exciting — can do little to erase the complicated and unsafe history of a bad road.
To those natives and transplants of a certain age, the East-West Expressway has been a traveling headache almost since the day it opened in 1960.
To wit: the Hawthorne Curve — a godawful, 10-degree S curve — that some locals swear was put-in at the behest of former Mayor Marshall Kurfees to protect investments made by political allies and cronies.
“It was the engineers,” Kurfees famously said in 1990. “I had about as much to do with it as you did.”
Whatever or whomever was to blame, the East-West Expressway had its problems. Narrow lanes, nearly non-existent safety features were the key features of highway hastily added in 1957 to the interstate system.
(Then again, in an age when doctors endorsed cigarettes and seat belts were disparaged as sissy confinement devices, safety wasn’t exactly an American priority.)
Anyhow, when the thing was being planned in the early ‘50s, engineers and planners accounted for a maximum of 30,000 vehicles per day — a number surpassed in the few months after it opened to great fanfare and maximum hoopla.
By 1973, the number swelled to 56,800. Crashes soared, and tempers flared.
Engineers started in the '70s with a series of quick fixes. Flashing warning lights, allegedly sturdier guardrails and more signs warning lead-feet to back off were installed.
By the late ‘90s, the N.C. Department of Transportation had spent some $26 million — $20 million for construction, $6 million in property acquisition — to “calm” the Hawthorne Curve.
But the horribly short drag-strip on/off ramps downtown remained. More expensive, longer term solutions were postponed even as the “new” road opened in summer of 2000.
“The highway department ultimately decided it was too costly for the benefits that could be achieved,” Ed Shippmann, an urban planner who worked on that project, told me a few years back.
Money well spent
Meanwhile, traffic continued to mount. By 2015, the dreaded count had risen to 85,000 vehicles per day.
And that was with “new” Interstate 40 running an arc south of town.
So here were are, in 2020, giddy and rejoicing at early arrival of the latest, greatest rebuild of a 60-year-old mistake.
To be sure, DOT has done a bang-up job of getting this $99.2 million project done in record time, and (presumably) more-or-less on budget. Engineers planned for a two-year complete closure of the road, and contractors delivered in 14½ months.
Performance incentives worth up to $10,000 a day for every day under the allotted schedule surely helped.
But with the added stressors on city streets that bulged with additional, re-routed traffic as thousands of downtown workers headed into town, that’s probably a wash.
Money well spent; and how many times in the history of government road construction can anyone say that?
Work remains, in particular for beautification aspects associated with a pair of pedestrian bridges and a multi-use path that will someday connect downtown to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, but that’s to be expected.
But here’s the thing.
Salem Parkway, while straighter, wider and having eliminated the worst white-knuckle merge lanes, will still carry more than 85,000 vehicles per day on two lanes in either direction. The speed-limit, for now at least, is pegged at 45 mph.
All that brick, those soaring, artful arches and decorative fencing won’t change that. And as the first Monday morning fender bender on the new Salem Parkway proved, motorist inattention and bad driving will mean occasional delays.
Time-tested, the formula is as true today as it was in 1957. Same as it ever was.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.