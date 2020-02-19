Bailey Park and its environs, as is the case most weekdays, was a busy place Wednesday morning despite the gray skies and impending sense of snow-related doom.
Every one of the few dozen diagonal parking spaces was filled before 9 a.m. A young woman wearing a puffy coat over hospital scrubs walked an enthusiastic Labradoodle down Vine Street. Or perhaps it was the other way around.
Up Fourth Street, toward Krankies coffee shop and the towering building which houses the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, construction crews hoisted steel skyward into the rapidly evolving Bailey Power Plant, a showpiece of gradual transformation.
Change comes when it comes, nurtured and fueled by money and vision — not necessarily in that order. Cash matters and greases the squeaking wheels of progress.
The Innovation Quarter, nee Piedmont Triad Research Park and until very recently, the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, was awake and bustling. A momentarily idle construction worker, when asked, offered an unvarnished opinion as to the name change.
“I don’t care what they call it,” he said. “I’m just here to work.”
Know the history
At first blush, the news that the Innovation Quarter was dropping “Wake Forest” from its appellation at first was vaguely unsettling.
And why wouldn’t it be?
Winston-Salem, like just about every corner of America, has been buffeted by change. Some were slow and were anticipated. Others broke rapidly, creating upset and uncertainty.
Remember Nabisco and the 1988 leveraged buyout of R.J. Reynolds? That giant sucking sound as thousands of steadying, middle-income jobs provided by such steady, hometown companies as Hanes Corp., Western Electric Co. and Piedmont Aviation vanished via moves, sales or the ever-changing business conditions?
And the banks? Wachovia fell, and was swallowed up. More recently, the announced melding of BB&T and Atlanta-based SunTrust in early 2019 caused more than moments of disquiet as BB&T employees wondered whether they’d be heading south to Charlotte.
Hundreds of other locals ranging from kiddie soccer teams to the United Way worried about a potential hemorrhage of financial support as BB&T leadership relocates to the new HQ in Mecklenburg County.
What’s in a name? Ask people re-branding the merged bank as “Truist.”
“We’re encouraged by public statements that they intend to remain present in the community through their investment in community activities … but the proof will be in the pudding for what they actually do,” said Randy Eaddy, the president and CEO of The Arts Council, last February.
Even the mayor, normally smooth and unflappable, must have been stunned by the suddenness of the BB&T-SunTrust announcement.
Given that history, it’s no wonder then that the word about a re-branded Innovation Quarter caused some anxiety even if it was momentary in nature.
Some of that unease — unfounded paranoia, most likely — was caused by an agreement between Wake Forest University, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health Care of Charlotte that, if approved, would add a second WFU School of Medicine campus in Charlotte.
There is no choice but to trust that it really will in the long run a good thing even as the name Atrium was greeted by a (mostly) unspoken sense of dread that the agreement could eventually lead to the wholesale relocation of the medical school down U.S. 52 (or I-77) for the bright lights and bigger city.
A deeper connection
Anticipating similar sentiment about the adjustment in the name of the Innovation Quarter, officialdom was quick to speak up and out.
Relax, Frankie. This is about deepening the connection to the community not creating distance.
“The Innovation Quarter has become much more than just Wake Forest research, but we heard comments about how or why (local residents) would interact with what seems to be research and people with Ph Ds,” said James Patterson, the marketing/communications director for the Quarter.
What’s in a name?
From its founding in the mid-1990s until 2013, the area was known as the Piedmont Triad Research Park. Then as the university and its various parts increasingly pledged its weight (and reputation), it became known as the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter.
As was the case with Reynolds Tobacco, the name Wake Forest means something. It helps provide an identity for Winston-Salem and puts the town on the nation’s map.
It’s reassuring, too, in that no matter what else happens — like, say, a recession so large that it swamped big banks and drowned hometown Wachovia — Wake Forest, the university, medical school, hospital and all of its off-shoots will be here to underpin and drive the local economy.
Still, changing the name of the Innovation Quarter matters.
The growth anticipated in 2002 by supporters of the research park hasn’t lived up to the hype — the 15,000 jobs predicted by 2017 were in actuality closer to 3,600 — but it definitely counts.
The proof is in the physical transformation of the area. At lunchtime Wednesday, a short line of people queued up at a food truck at the high end of Bailey Park. A few healthy types worked out in the Innovation Quarter YMCA.
No one seemed outwardly concerned about a name change. Conversations seemed centered around work or, God forbid, predictions of snowfall.
The bottom line, to paraphrase one slightly bemused construction worker, the name of the Innovation Quarter matters less than the jobs — and the paychecks — that come with them.
