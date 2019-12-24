Anna Wallace looked and sounded a little frazzled. Who isn’t frayed the week before Christmas?
She had her two youngest with her during a hectic day of errands; 2-year-old Duane and Essence, 19 months, are enough to keep anyone busy.
This particular morning, a Thursday, she’d bundled the little ones up and drove across Forsyth County to stop by the offices of WTRU, a Christian radio station where Santa Claus waited in a conference room.
Families who might need a little help rounding out a kid’s list had been invited, and Wallace made sure she was there — even though Duane, Essence and their older sister E’mya aren’t legally hers.
Not yet anyway.
Following the death of her aunt three months ago, she became their legal guardian. A single mom, Wallace suddenly had a brood of seven, four under the age of 6.
And she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“You asked if it was a hard decision,” she said. The question had been posed a minute earlier, but with two small kids eyeing two grocery bags of toys, it’s easy to lose a train of thought.
“It’s been hard, because of my financial circumstance. I’m out of work. But I didn’t think about money because it’s not about that.
“I thought about what was priceless and that I’m going to give them the best life I can.”
A lifelong example
Families are formed in many different ways.
Stay-at-home moms making pot roast on a weeknight is a work of televised fiction. June Cleaver, if she ever existed, gave way long ago to the harried mom navigating the drive-through window.
Grandparents, aunts, cousins and older siblings have been pitching in for generations.
So it was for Anna Wallace.
Her birth children, Jayce, Jaylah, Jordyn and Jayln, range in age from 6 to 19. So she’s well-versed in juggling schedules. Tae Kwan do, dance, cheerleading, she’s made sure her children are healthy, active — and busy.
The workload doubled in September, when E’mya, Duane and Essence came to her following the death of Erica Dockery, Wallace’s aunt.
The story is a little complicated, but it’s also one of hope. After the death of Dockery’s mother, Dockery was taken in and adopted by Katie Dockery, Wallace’s grandmother, and raised as a sister to Wallace’s mom.
Through adoption, Dockery became part of the family. And Wallace grew up with proof that strong family bonds are forged in different ways.
Dockery, as we’ve mentioned, was the mother of three small children. She struggled with her health, Wallace said, heart and kidney trouble and Graves’ disease. Dockery died Sept. 2. She was 36.
Soon after, the kids came to live with Wallace, a dying wish that Dockery had put in writing. “She willed them to me,” Wallace said. “She felt they’d be taken care of.”
And they are. It only takes minutes to see that.
When we first met in that radio station lobby, Wallace bounced Essence on her knee and kept a close eye on Duane while she spoke. He’d been given a lollipop, and the little guy dropped the wrapper on the floor near a brightly lit Christmas tree.
“That’s not what we do,” she said, her soft voice instantly transforming to that of a mother who brooks no nonsense. “You pick that up and give it to (me). … What do we say?”
An energetic little boy, with a fresh infusion of sugar in his orange sucker, looked for a moment as if he were considering a toddler rebellion, but quickly thought better of it. He knew there’d be a consequence otherwise. “Yes, ma’am,” he said.
Of course, Wallace has help. Her uncle keeps Duane during the week sometimes, and other relatives pitch in. It’s what families do.
“It takes a village” is not an empty slogan; it means something. And so Wallace strives for consistency in message and discipline.
“I have to be hard,” she said. “I’m a single mom. But you try and be balanced, too, and show both sides. You can be firm and still be loving.”
Buoyed by faith and gratitude
Wallace is composed, thoughtful and unflaggingly polite. She has a short-term routine and a long-range plan. And she has no doubt that she will succeed in raising her large family.
Positive words and affirmations hang in her three bedroom apartment. It’s cramped, and she’s still figuring out sleeping arrangements, who bunks with whom.
Bunk beds are on her wish list, along with a bigger place, but that might wait a while. She has other priorities. She’s out of work temporarily with a balky back and wrist surgery, but she long ago figured out how to stretch a dollar.
Wallace likes to cook, “which is good because they like to eat. And leftovers help with the budget.”
And like moms everywhere, Wallace can’t remember the last time she had hot food.
Mothers, in case you guys never noticed, tend to make sure everybody has a plate before they sit. That’s especially true with fidgety little ones.
“I learned to be appreciative and humble from my grandmother,” Wallace said.
She learned, too, the importance of family and witnessed the generosity of spirit required to open one’s home to a child in need of one. Katie Dockery did so for Erica Dockery, so how could Wallace do any different?
“It’s hard sometimes, don’t get me wrong,” she said. “I cry every day. But they’re tears of strength more than anything. I try and be grateful every day.”
Even while engaged in everyday tasks — cutting fruit in the kitchen, say — she’ll remind herself to be grateful that she has a countertop in a warm home on which to work. A lot of people don’t.
Wallace is, for now, legal guardian to Erica’s kids. She’s hopeful of successfully navigating the courts to secure a permanent adoption. To make legal what’s already taking place.
The goal, in most cases, is to keep kids with family. But it’s not always easy.
“I was told that they could get more (financial) help in foster care,” Wallace said. “But I wasn’t going to consider that.”
The other day, after their brief visit with Santa, Wallace made a quick lunch stop for Mickey D’s.
It was an indulgence, but with a limited number of hours with the older children in school and Christmas Day bearing down, there wasn’t much time to waste. There were other gifts that had been collected by big-hearted teachers who have seen the grace Wallace has shown in trying times.
There is no shortage of holiday cheer — and old-school generosity — when folks hear about this little family.
Anna Wallace knows that, and she’s appreciative. Three little kids came to her with next to nothing, and she’s making a go of it with a big heart and an uplifting attitude. She’s loath to ask for favors, but she wouldn’t turn down help.
Especially at Christmas.
“I have no pride when it comes to these kids,” Wallace said. “I’ll do anything for them. I wouldn’t have it any other way. But it is hard to make it anywhere on time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.