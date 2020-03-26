Judging by the time stamps, little old Clemmons — population 21,000 — set the first local stay-at-home, shelter-in-place domino in motion Wednesday afternoon.
Winston-Salem, where leaders for days have been working out the logistics and legal niceties for a similar announcement, quickly followed suit.
“All individuals currently living within the city of Winston-Salem are restricted to stay at their places of residence,” the city’s order reads.
“All persons may leave their residences only for essential activities, essential government functions, to operate essential business,” the order adds.
None of that was terribly surprising. We all saw it coming and, hopefully, will have done some preparation.
But Forsyth County?
The commissioners, as of Thursday morning, looked to be shrugging it off with a collective, "Meh, we’ve got time."
By Thursday afternoon, though, the band changed its tune.
'Hours, not days ..."
If you’ve been paying any attention at all, and God help you and yours if you’ve not, the warning posted jointly by the chief executives at Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant Health, should carry great import.
“Our predictive models show that we have hours, not days, to help flatten the curve in a way that does not overwhelm critical services,” wrote Julie Freischtag (WFBH) and Jeffrey Lindsay (Novant).
Commissioners apparently not only listened, but they heard. And Chairman Dave Plyler, under statutory authority, issued the stay at home order effective Friday at 5 p.m.
Under Winston’s order — and those of Clemmons, Durham, Charlotte, Raleigh and now Forsyth County, along with anywhere with an ounce of concern for its citizens — essential activities include grocery shopping, trips to the pharmacy, outdoor recreation at a safe physical distance and medical appointments, which by now ought to be limited to emergencies and suspected coronavirus cases with bad symptoms.
The plan on Wednesday for Forsyth County was to meet electronically, gum it to death and then punt any meaningful action until next week.
“I would rather wait a couple days and be right than do it wrong,” Plyler said Wednesday.
In reality, he knew the right course of action and waited so as to get everyone’s input.
By electronic meeting time, commissioners decided that a “stay-at-home” edict from Friday through April 16 beats the potential spread of misery and death.
“The health and safety of the people is foremost,” said commissioner Richard Linville.
Lives over dollars is a good call.
As of Friday morning, there were at least 49 cases in the Triad and more than 700 statewide.
To put a human face on it, those numbers include state Treasurer Dale Folwell, who as late as last week was out hacking and wheezing all over the place, attributing his symptoms to seasonal allergies.
And in the interest of full disclosure, Dale was in our downtown office and that of The (Greensboro) News & Record. Only a handful of Journal employees were physically present — those in closest contact are in self-quarantine — but still, one potential exposure is too many.
Text messages left with Dale, thoughts and prayers for his well-being as well as the natural follow-up questions required by the job, weren’t returned immediately. His cellphone voicemail registered full.
Still, and it goes without saying, ignoring symptoms — even mild ones presenting like seasonal allergies — is Sen. Rand Paul-level carelessness.
Ordinarily, I might have been among the first to speak and shake hands with Folwell; I’ve known him for years and always liked him. But I’ve been home since last week after getting diagnosed with the flu.
It feels like a lottery win now.
Local points of light
Despite the shelter in place orders and the further spread of coronavirus, it’s not all gloom and doom.
Kindnesses large and small abound in our community with more showing up every single day.
There’s some $3 million in a local coronavirus relief fund less than a week after Mayor Allen Joines announced its creation. That includes $1 million from the Truist Foundation and $500,000 from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust.
On a smaller level, the local law firm of Grace, Tisdale and Clifton is serving lunch Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all on-duty law-enforcement in Forsyth County.
An added bonus (for the cops) is none of the lawyers are cooking the food. That’s being handled by Angelo at the Grecian Corner, who could probably use the business. “We’re just paying for it,” wrote Chris Clifton in a text message.
“I was at that shooting (Tuesday involving a sheriff’s deputy) and felt bad for all of them standing in the rain all night,” Clifton texted.
And on the most micro-level, Idalia Canter, the wife of a retired firefighter, has been sewing masks in her Pfafftown home for ER nurses.
All of which is to say that it’s not all gloom and doom. Individuals, businesses — even lawyers — are doing their bit.
It’s encouraging, and worth a minute of quiet reflection. Those acts of generosity, large and small, are signs that we will get through this troubling time of uneven response.
And by comparison, it makes other local, recent controversies — renaming the fair or taking down that damned divisive Confederate monument — feel distant.
