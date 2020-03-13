No offense, but before this last week even the most rabid of watchdogs would have had a difficult time identifying Joshua Swift.
Yet there he was, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, striding to a podium Thursday at the top of the regularly scheduled county commissioners’ meeting.
Tall, telegenic and thrust by circumstance out of his control into the middle of the local gathering storm that is coronavirus/COVID-19, Swift came ostensibly to provide answers to the unknowable and, at the moment incalculable, thanks to a severe shortage of ready available testing.
The first two patients in Forsyth County had tested positive for the virus, and an anxious public wanted — scratch that, needed — information. Yesterday. Two weeks ago, for crying out loud.
Their names are irrelevant except to those who know or love them. But their circumstances most certainly are relevant.
Do they live in Winston-Salem? Kernersville? Bethania? Are they churchgoers? Where do they work? Or shop? How many people have they contacted since returning? Whenever that was.
“I can’t release that information,” Swift said.
Put another way, Good luck. You’re on your own.
‘New and evolving’
To date, the list of closings, postponements and outright cancelations is moving too quickly to accurately monitor.
“Across the country, no school, no sports, no end in sight,” reads a headline that should be put on auto-repeat.
Locally, the ACC Tournament and the High Point Furniture Market fell Thursday. The RiverRun International Film Festival followed Friday. Hundreds of thousands of dollars vanished quicker than a hiccup.
The news hit that Forsyth County had its first two cases of COVID-19. They won’t be the last, not by a long shot.
Thanks to a dearth of preparedness, mostly the well-documented failure to have adequate testing available, it’s going to be a while before local communities — this one or any other — have the real-time data necessary to calm escalating fears and worries.
And into that strode Joshua Swift, who, through no fault of his own, has been shackled by state and federal privacy laws that never anticipated a pandemic. More transparency, not less, would seem the reasonable order of the day.
“Do you feel confident we have enough test kits?” Commissioner Fleming El-Amin asked Swift.
The answer that came back was less than reassuring. “We do the collections. Test kits are at the (state Department of Health and Human Services) labs,” Swift replied.
That’s a non-answer answer. Estimates, probably moot at this point, set Thursday the number of available tests statewide at maybe a few hundred.
“I’m not a doctor. This is very new and is evolving,” said Swift near the end of a 12-minute presentation filled with repetition of things we already know.
A one, and a two and away we go: Wash your hands. Avoid large crowds. Use good hygiene. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.
If you don’t hit anyone with your fingertips, you should be good.
Rapidly changing response
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, in a prudent move, suspended in-school volunteer programs — all 14,000 mentors, readers and role models — from campus and moved forward with plans in case online learning becomes necessary.
School officials are scrambling to make sure kids from grades three and up have take-home “loaner” Chromebooks and portable Wi-Fi hot spots if their families lack access.
What’s the over-under for how many get lost, broken or sold? Time will tell. No matter, though, because having the educational gulf between Haves and Have-Nots growing wider and deeper due to a pandemic seems the greater sin.
The good news is, so far, that school-aged children, who spend hours every day learning in germ incubators, seem somewhat resistant.
“Unlike the flu, where kids are like Petri dishes, they appear to be charmed with coronavirus so far with few cases and mild cases for most,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease specialist with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
On Friday morning, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough announced curbs on in-person visitation at the Forsyth County Detention Center, and courts made scheduling changes, too. Churches rushed to be able to live-stream Sunday services.
Volunteers who work with the most vulnerable — and least likely to seek medical attention due to cost — moved to protect the homeless and big-hearted people who serve them.
The folks who work at Samaritan Ministries published a statement early Friday. They’re following guidelines as quickly and as best they can; additional hand-washing stations and more frequent sanitizing and cleanings are taking place.
In the event you’ve never visited Samaritan Ministries, the guests who stay overnight at the emergency shelter bunk upstairs on cots set up inches apart from one another. Social distancing, for people without means, could be a challenge.
“Samaritan will continue to serve our hungry and homeless neighbors, who are in a vulnerable position in our community and have nowhere else to go,” officials wrote in an email update.
Still, volunteers, as well as the rest of the concerned citizenry, have growing concerns and a mounting list of questions.
“We’re here to see if there’s any information that might be helpful,” said a worker with City with Dwellings, an organization that works with the homeless, at the commissioners’ meeting Thursday. “A lot of our volunteers are over 60.”
So far, there’s just not much. The “You’re on Your Own” message, unintentional and perhaps unavoidable, has been heard loud and clear.
Let’s hope that changes. Soon. For all of our sakes.
