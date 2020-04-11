Sheree Jones has been thinking about Easter for some time now.
The lead chaplain at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Jones, 64, is in a unique position, one where she’s seen the early toll of coronavirus and the preparation for what may come.
Since restricting in-person visitation, Jones has seen the sacrifices and the suffering alongside the doctors and nurses while tending to the spiritual needs of the sick — as well as those treating them.
To say that preparing for the Easter season this year has been a challenge and a paradox is a gross understatement. Easter is a time of celebration, and yet this year, joy and hope must be tempered by prudence and gnawing worry.
“For persons of faith, this time of year is about new life, resurrection and new beginnings,” Jones said. “The pandemic makes it even more important to share that we’re all in this together and we will get through it together.”
Dealing with emotion
Every day, and with good reason, the news is filled with images and stories of health-care professionals doing whatever is necessary to tend to those felled by coronavirus.
Doctors are living in RVs and hotel rooms to prevent infecting those dearest to them. Nurses, we’re all very aware, make do in many places with an appalling shortage of protective masks and gear.
We’re rightfully outraged and indignant even as officials scramble to fill those gaps. Healing the sick — and easing the suffering of those in near isolation — is fighting the good fight.
But as anyone who has ever sat helplessly at the bedside of a loved one nearing the end can attest, there are more than physical needs to attend.
That’s where a hospital’s chaplains, sometimes overlooked, enter. It’s a calling, no doubt, that requires a certain mental and spiritual equilibrium.
“I just knew that was where God wanted me to be,” Jones said earlier this week via the electronic miracle of Zoom.
Chaplains don’t just wander into a hospital one day and volunteer for the work. Even in more normal times, it involves training for up to a year, psychological testing and deep soul-searching as women and men of the cloth must decide if tending to the sick and the dying day after day is something they are meant to do.
“(Training) is very intensive and introspective,” Jones said. “How do you, as a minister, support people in illness, in crisis, at the end of life and take care of yourself?”
Everyone has a breaking point, even — and perhaps especially — those involved in the most trying times in a person’s entire life.
Put bluntly, those in health care must take care to watch for signs of cracking. Physician, heal thyself.
“You have to identify your own trigger points,” Jones said. “How do you deal with your own emotions and your own sense of mortality?”
Importance of communication
Jones, a cooperative Baptist minister for some 30 years, was a bit uncomfortable talking about herself — what you’d hope and expect from someone called to serve in the ministry.
At the outset of a recent conversation, she reeled off the names of her fellow chaplains to credit their work. “The nurses, doctors, CNAs, phlebotomists … we have an exceptional team that makes people feel cared for,” she said.
Still, she knows that we’re living in exceptional, uncertain and frightening times. We’ve been under stay-at-home orders for what seems like years and subjected to increasingly restrictive living conditions.
We’ve been asked to wear in public face-covering masks, wherever form they may be, and limited in numbers (and distance) where we can shop.
“During this particular period of time, we have to make sure we serve as always,” she said of hospital staff. “But it is such an unusual basis. We have to support one another, debrief each other and express our emotions. Say ‘Hey, I need to talk.’
“It has to be more intentional now because it is so difficult and painful when you see what patients are going through.”
There’s physical suffering, of course, the labored breathing, intubation and pain management. Compounding it is the enforced physical separation, social distancing, at a time when a simple hug or caress might be as comforting as any medicine.
“It’s been so hard,” Jones said. “It’s very difficult. I’m a hugger. I like to put a hand on a shoulder, to hold hands, even with our team members, nurses and doctors.”
These days, that basic human connection must be conveyed through electronics via facial expressions, eye contact and a simple smile.
“You try and show strength,” she said. “It has been a little bit of a struggle. It’s been really hard.”
Still, this Easter — this Holy Week — Jones and other clergy are focused on hope and the annual promise of resurrection even as coronavirus continues to upend daily life.
“The message is that we can come out, I hope, with a new perspective about loving each other, on the value of life and how important we all are as a global community, and not just as North Carolinians or Americans.”
