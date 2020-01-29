Without hearing directly from his honor himself, it’s difficult to know what Judge L. Todd Burke was thinking when he tossed the keys to the jailhouse door to a credibly accused serial rapist.
Or if he was thinking at all.
Yet here we are.
Michael Dean Myers, 33, of High Point skipped out of the Guilford County Jail on Monday morning on a cross-my-heart-and-hope-to-die written promise to show up for court.
He had been locked up behind a raft of serious charges — kidnapping, attempted first-degree rape, various sex offenses and assault.
His bond had been set at $5.5 million, and at the top of the checklist for justifying such a large amount would be to ensure the safety of the community.
Let that sink in for a minute … to ensure the safety of the community.
The charges for which Myers stands accused cannot be explained away as accidents or unfortunate circumstances. They can’t possibly be defended by the shameful, yet tried-and-true tactic of blaming the victim as frequently employed in sexual assault cases.
Legal Hail Mary
According to court documents, between Feb. 23 and March 25, 2018, five women told police that a man driving an SUV either picked them up or forced them into his vehicle. In some cases, detectives say the man assaulted and forced (or attempted to force) the victims to perform oral sex.
Two of the victims, police said, were prostitutes. A third was a 47-year-old woman who managed to fight off her assailant. A fourth was a 14-year-old girl who reported being threatened with a brick, being knocked down and being choked before submitting.
Five different victims were apparently chosen at random due to their relative vulnerability. What’s dangerous about that?
Myers was charged less than a week after the last incident and placed in the Guilford County Jail with his bond set at $5.5 million.
That would seem to be in line — or even low — for a credibly accused serial rapist and kidnapper.
A typical, standard issue bond worksheet lists a variety of factors that must be considered before decisions are made. Those include, but are not limited to, ties to the community, the risk of flight, employment history, family support and … protecting the safety of the community.
To get out before his trial, Myers would have had to either put up the $5.5 million himself — the state’s not going to take a check — or pay a bondsman $825,000 (15%). Fat chance, right?
Enter Burke, the chief Superior Court judge for Forsyth County, who happened to be presiding last week in Guilford County when Michael Troutman, Myers’ attorney, appeared in court with a couple of motions.
Even a mediocre defense attorney would know to throw a legal Hail Mary and argue that a client’s right to a speedy trial was being violated. That’s part of the job.
The first move, almost always as preposterous as it sounds, is to ask for the charges to be tossed. Burke didn’t bite.
But on the second, to unsecure the $5.5 million bond, Burke swallowed hook, bait, line, sinker — the entire rod, reel and half the boat. He unsecured the bond, which meant that Myers could walk on a signature and a promise.
Myers sauntered out first thing Monday morning after pinky-swearing that he’d show up for court and not contact the victims.
Not one single red cent changed hands, either.
‘Very upset’ victims
That left Guilford County prosecutors scrambling. Not only do they have to collect affidavits from the victims swearing that they intend to continue pressing charges, but they also had to break the news that Myers was out.
“The ones we were able to reach out to … they were, obviously, very upset with that decision,” assistant district attorney Lori Wickline told a reporter Monday.
Obviously.
For the rest of us, voters who elect Burke and taxpayers who pay his salary, outrage is the only recourse.
Burke is a candidate for another 8-year-term but he’s running against air. Incumbent sitting judges rarely face challengers.
The system is geared that way, and it’s usually for the good. Judges, because they’re supposed to be impartial, should be afforded every opportunity to avoid the unseemly partisan politicking, groveling and money grubbing required of candidates for other elected offices.
But that doesn’t mean they should be above criticism.
Burke did not return messages seeking further explanation. But he’s no stranger to being called out, and he knows that standing by his decisions is part of a deal that comes with a six-figure salary and a sweet retirement package.
For example, Burke faced considerable blow-back in 2012 when he threw out — in the middle of a trial — felony cruelty charges against a woman for intentionally starving a dog to death.
That, too, was in response to a Hail Mary motion lobbed by a good defense lawyer. I guarantee he remembers that one.
Odds are high that Burke will outlast this latest controversy, too. Running unopposed in a safe district tends to do that.
