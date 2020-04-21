RALEIGH — Electronic signs spanning most major highways leading into the state capital flashed Tuesday morning the same repeating message: COVID 19 update … Stay Home.
And yet in an an act of (semi) civil disobedience — some might call it an exercise of rights guaranteed under the Constitution — nearly 1,000 people gathered in the streets between the legislative building and the governor’s mansion to demand that the state re-open the economy sooner rather than later, potential public health consequences be damned.
For some, a cocktail of fear and anger fueled frustrations as job losses mount in the face of state-at-home orders from state and local officials.
To others — U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-9th among them — the rally was a political exercise in protesting governmental overreach.
And to others still, defying stay-at-home orders was more personal.
“I’m here for my grandchildren,” said Walt Emery, a Vietnam veteran familiar to many in Winston-Salem for his work in preserving the city’s annual Veterans Day parade. “Some of them have small businesses and this is starting to hurt them."
There’s got to be some way to open the economy, Emery insisted.
Growing protests
Large parking lots across Jones Street from the State Archives and the N.C. Museum of History began filling well before the advertised 11 a.m. start time.
Trucks, sedans, minivans and SUVs pulled in blaring horns and sporting an array of signs and flags.
“Let Us Work” … “No New Normal” … “Cooper is a Commie” … “We Have Rights. Peaceful Assembly, Speech and Bear Arms.”
One man wearing the curious combination of a Make America Great Again hat, rubber gloves and a face mask — very few protesters opted for similar protections — snarled when asked why he’d come. “I don’t talk to you people.”
Some rights must count more than others for that dude.
A few dozen officers from the State Capitol Police, the Raleigh police and the N.C.Highway Patrol staged near intersections and near the entrances to many of the state buildings in the area, alert to — and wary of — any signs of escalation.
Tuesday’s ReOpenNC protest was the second of its kind. The first, held last week, attracted a crowd of perhaps 100, a Raleigh city cop offered by way of an unofficial estimate.
This one grew exponentially, its message spread like a contagion via social media .
Similar protests and rallies, no doubt egged on by the same online voices, have attracted attention in such states as Michigan and Pennsylvania while others — Florida, Georgia and South Carolina,we’re looking at you — rush headlong to reopen.
The protest, compared to last week’s smaller gathering, carried more overt political messaging. Signs in support of President Trump, a colleague from the Triangle noted, were more prominent and seen in larger numbers — perhaps a function of his tweets calling for Americans to rally. Signs also decried vaccinations, communism and a host other topics.
Not everyone marched in lockstep, however. A half-dozen medical professionals wearing scrubs and masks and one with a white physician’s coat, stood 6-feet apart holding signs in support of social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
“See how close they were together?” asked a man holding a small sign with the number 43,000 — the number of U.S. coronavirus deaths. “Nobody’s wearing masks or gloves, either.”
’I get it’
The rally, while raucous at times and punctuated by blaring car horns, was largely peaceful.
One man, who’d affixed a flag to a long gun, was led away by Capitol police.
And a knot of protesters briefly approached Raleigh police blocking a street near the General Assembly building before turning toward the governor’s mansion.
“I get it,” said Kristi Jones, a resident of downtown Raleigh. “I really do. People just want to work and take care of their families. And they’re afraid when they can’t. You can feel that from the crowd.”
Cooper seemed to hear what the protesters were saying. During his daily COVID-19 update, the governor said he knows people are frustrated. But, he said, staying home "has saved countless lives."
“I think the people of North Carolina want us to rely on science and data and facts and consultation with our business community who want to protect their employees," he said.
