Q: Can you explain why God chose people for special favor?
Answer: Biblical history reveals several different ways that God has favored certain groups or individuals for different reasons. The first group to consider would be the Israelites. The Old Testament addressed them in Deuteronomy 14:2, “For you are a holy people to the Lord your God, and the Lord has chosen you to be a people for Himself, a special treasure above all the people who are on the face of the earth.”
To be chosen not only meant to be favored, but it required responsible actions. This blessing came with a condition as recorded in Exodus 19:5, “Now if you obey me fully and keep my covenant, then out of all nations you will be my treasured possession.” Although the whole earth is mine.”
The chosen people were not always faithful to God. In the book of Hosea, the prophet’s love for Gomer, his unfaithful wife, proved that love could overcome unfaithfulness. It mirrored the love and forgiveness that God had for his chosen people who were often unfaithful.
My understanding is that certain people may be chosen by God for special tasks.
One declaration of being special in the New Testament was revealed by Paul about the people of the Church in Thessalonica. In 2 Thessalonians 2:13 we find, “But we ought always to give thanks to God for you, brothers beloved by the Lord, because God chose you as the firstfruits to be saved, through sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the truth.” Several points come to mind while reading these verses. The meaning of first fruits came from a custom of early people, whose gathered fruits were offered to a deity in acknowledgment of the gift of fruitfulness. It simply means the best of the fruits is a worthy gift. Sanctification by the spirit means to make holy, sacred and consecrated by the Holy Spirit. The other important point is about the belief in the truth, which means a person’s faith must be sustained to remain sanctified. Paul considered these people to be his “spiritual brothers.” Paul believed that they had been chosen by God for salvation.
The account of these chosen ones was different from the account of chosen Israelites.
The Israelites were chosen to establish a country and a faith under God’s love and will. The faithful in the New Testament were guided by the Holy Spirit and acknowledged as receivers of the gift of salvation by grace and the sacrifice of Jesus as recorded in Roman 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
For the purpose of this discussion, I will name a few of the people and groups known for their belief that some people are selected or chosen for salvation. In a later column, I will continue the discussion about free will and predestination.
The list includes the Essences, a Jewish sect, the Manichaeans, and the Gnostics. St. Augustine, a fourth century philosopher and theologian, proclaimed that salvation is a gift from God, not a human decision. John Calvin was influenced by Augustine, and the Calvinists in the 16th century believed Calvin’s words, ”All events whatsoever are governed by the secret counsel of God.”
We are God’s children when we accept the gift of salvation, but human life comes with conflicts and disappointments. Those who are confronted with personal problems could find solace in the spiritual truth found in 1 Peter 1:2, “According to the foreknowledge of God the father, in the sanctification of the spirit, for obedience to Jesus Christ and for sprinkling with his blood: May grace and peace be multiplied to you.”
For the second Sunday of Lent, the search for God’s grace and peace continues with the reading of scripture and praying. With confession and repentance, a reset of beliefs and habits is possible.
The Old English word “lencten” means spring, and spring means the rebirth of all things that have been dormant. Lenten provides the time for change. Too often we think of giving up something for Lent; instead, we should give something to others. “For it is in giving that we receive.” Francis of Assisi.
“What we give to the poor for Christ’s sake is what we carry with us when we die.”
— Peter Maurin, co-founder with Dorothy Day of the Catholic Worker Movement.
