Two celebrations occur in April: The Jewish Passover Feast, sundown, April 8 to sundown, April 16, and Holy Week and Easter, April 5 to April 12. Both celebrations are recorded in the Bible, and the faithful will uphold their different traditions in remembrance of their history and their beliefs.
The Passover Feast is typically held in homes with a meal and rituals highlighted by songs and history, but alternate approaches might be necessary due to the pandemic.
For Easter, the doors of churches will be closed and many will hold services online. In their homes, Christians will think about Jesus’ life starting with his triumphant return to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. During Holy week, Jesus continued his ministry using parables to teach life lessons and to address the issues of the religious leaders in the temple.
Jesus was with his disciples for the Passover Feast which was and continues to be an important celebration for Jewish people. It commemorates the freeing of Israelites from slavery in Egypt as recorded in Exodus. During this meal, “Jesus, on the night he was betrayed, took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, ‘This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.’ He took the cup, saying, ‘This cup is the new covenant in my blood; do this, whenever you drink it, in remembrance of me. For whenever you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes.’” (Corinthians 11:23-26) This covenant remains a central part of the Christian faith.
Judas’ betrayal began the dark days that led to Jesus’ arrest, six trials and beatings. He was condemned for blasphemy because he would not deny that he was the son of God. The suffering of Jesus as he faced his accusers and his time on the cross inform the faithful that even in the darkest hours faith will lead to the light. He was crucified on Friday morning. Even as he suffered, Jesus was concerned about others. He asked the Apostle John to take care of his mother. He prayed for his executioners in Luke 23:34, “Father, forgive them.” He promised the repentant thief next to him that he would see him in paradise that very day.
Jesus cried out quoting Psalm 22:1, “My God, why have you forsaken me?” This is a natural response to suffering. Most people understand the feeling of being hurt or lonely. His faith remained strong as he turned his soul over to God, “Into Thy hands I commend my spirit.” Finally, He declared, “It is finished.” These words are the same ones spoken by a priest on the Jewish Day of Atonement. In that service, the priest retreated behind a curtain in the temple. When he had completed the sacrifice on behalf of the people, he emerged and declared, “It is finished.”
When Jesus said, “It is finished,” the sacrifice for the sins of all was completed. Jesus’ suffering and his words from the cross send a message to Christians. Suffering is inevitable, but sacrificial love provides hope.
On Sunday morning, Mary Magdalene, Joanna, and Mary, mother of James came to the tomb of Jesus as recorded in Luke 24:2-6, “They found the stone rolled away, and they did not find the body of the Jesus. Two men in clothes that gleamed like lightning stood beside them. In their fright the women bowed down, but the men said to them, ‘Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here; he has risen.’”
They were given the news that God replaced the dark tomb with the light of everlasting life.
Pope Francis, in his Easter Homily, 2019, spoke about the Angel’s question and related it to the obstacles of human life. “Easter is the feast of tombstones taken away, rocks rolled aside. God takes away even the hardest stones against which our hopes and expectations crash: death, sin, fear, worldliness. Human history does not end before a tombstone because today it encounters Christ the living stone.” Pope Francis said, “Let us seek him in all things and above all things. With him, we will rise again.”
Even though churches will be empty on Sunday morning, the faithful will rise and know that the light has overcome the darkness. Christ has risen!
Pray that people of faith will shine the light on the dark corners of hatred, injustice and poverty. Pray that this pandemic will teach us that we are vulnerable and that life is precious. Pray for the sick and those who help them.
