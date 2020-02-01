The questions for this column are about prayers and the impact of church attendance.
The first point includes the questioning about the necessity of prayers if God knows what is in a person’s heart and mind. Before discussing prayers, it is important to review Scripture that clarifies God is all-knowing, and God’s unlimited love. Psalm 139:1,2,4 reveals God’s presence in the lives of people. “You have searched me, Lord, and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. Before a word is on my tongue you, Lord, know it completely.”
Scripture reveals that God knows his people, and Luke 12:6-7 reveals his concern, “Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? Yet not one of them is forgotten by God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”
God reveals his nature. He is all-knowing and all-powerful, but he does not bind us. In Genesis, He gives humans free will. They must learn the ways of righteousness. The faithful people in the Old Testament present the path.
In the Old Testament, praying is described as a necessity for humans. Time and time again, the strength of those who prayed was fortified. My conclusion is that prayer is necessary as a way for an individual to be in the presence of God, to draw nourishment from his love and power. The role of communal prayer is to share strength and courage with each other to face daily challenges.
The second question was about the way to increase the impact of being in church. The majority of people who attend church regularly report that they attend to be in the presence of God. Those surveyed gave three other reasons to attend church: to become a better person, to give children a religious foundation, and to be a part of a faith community. Since most want to receive the gift of God’s presence, church leaders should provide the space and services that encourage this spiritual communication. While in church, individuals should seek, as a priority, the presence of God. This connection cannot occur unless the individual brings an offering of a grateful heart and an open mind.
There are many ways to enter a place of worship. Some people give the sign of the cross, some genuflect, some lower their bodies and heads and start their prayers. In many churches, people go straight to a Sunday School class, greet people or share a cup of coffee. These are meaningful endeavors. My favorite way to start this religious experience is to go alone to the sanctuary and await the presence of God. In large churches, one could enter the sanctuary early before the sermon to spend a few moments to feel his presence.
Knowing that God is present provides two powerful benefits.
First, the music and the sermon will resonate more effectively. Second, the individual will have the gift of the presence of God to take back into everyday life. Everyday, this presence of God can be renewed by moments of appreciation for His creation as expressed in Psalm 19:1,2,6, “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge. It rises at one end of the heavens and makes its circuit to the other; nothing is deprived of its warmth.”
The approaches for seeking the presence of God vary, but the priority remains the same: seek and find the presence of God. It is a way by which the faithful will be more aware of God in the world, and for Christians to understand the need to keep Christ and his messages as a part of daily life.
