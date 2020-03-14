Q: What does it mean when people say that the Pope is infallible?
Answer: The infallibility of the Pope is a dogma of the Catholic Church. It is connected to the promise of Jesus to Peter as recorded in Matthew 16:18-19, “And I also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it. And I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.”
Papal infallibility was one of the topics discussed at The First Vatican Council, which was convoked by Pope Pius IX in 1869. This Council approved the infallibility of the Bishop of Rome.
Simply stated, a Pope would be free from error when, in the “exercise of his office as shepherd and teacher,” he speaks on matters of faith and morals.
The Catholic Church, like other faiths, has been challenged by members or leaders who, at times, have not upheld the stated beliefs. I believe the church will address its own issues. Rather than pointing to problems, I choose to think about the ways that the Catholic Church has nursed, educated and provided food for the body, mind and spirit of countless people.
These thoughts lead me to Women’s History Month and women of faith. The first woman to mention is Mary, Mother of Jesus. She was chosen by God, and she upheld this awesome responsibility faithfully with love, dignity and strength. We are also blessed by the nuns of the world who help others by working hard and giving sacrificial love. Mother Teresa comes to mind. She won the Nobel Peace prize in 1979. At the ceremony, Professor Sannes said, “She sees Christ in every human being, and this in her eyes makes man sacred. The hallmark of her work has been respect for the individual’s worth and dignity. The loneliest and the most wretched, the dying, destitute, the abandoned lepers, have been received by her and her sisters with warm compassion based on this reverence for Christ in Man.”
Another woman to note is Dorothy Day, a journalist and activist in New York. She converted to Catholicism, which moved her closer to her aspirations as a faith-based pacifist. She and Peter Maurin started the Catholic Worker Movement in 1933.
Over the years, the movement has housed, fed and clothed numerous people. Pope Francis listed her as an American who “built a better future.” The Church has given her the title of Servant of God as the investigation of her canonization has been accepted by the Holy See. Her words give insight to her faith.
“Everything a baptized person does should be directly or indirectly related to the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy.” She reminds Christians that the “Gospel takes away our right, to discriminate between the deserving and the undeserving poor.”
Frances Hyde Crowe was a different kind a woman of faith. As a young girl, she told her father that she opposed killing and war after her hometown in Missouri had a viewing of a public hanging of a black man.
As a young woman, Frances Crowe decided “to do something” when she heard the news about the dropping of an atom bomb on Hiroshima. She was concerned about the fact that churches preached “do not kill” but sanctioned wars. Her faith was in the right to live in a sustainable environment of peace and justice.
Until her death at 100, she was an activist for many causes and a member of many peace organizations including the American Friends Service Committee. A quote provides insight to her dedicated life, “I have a vision of a better world where people can live cooperatively, without violence, and that we would be able to feed the hungry, house the homeless, and provide shelter for people if we weren’t spending so much money on war.” (Read Seelye, Aug. 28. 2019, The New York Times.)
There are many more women of different faiths and nationalities who deserve recognition and praise for their selfless efforts to improve the lives of others. I pray that all woman be treated with dignity and equity.
“If we want to reap the harvest of peace and justice in the future, we will have to sow seeds of nonviolence, now.” — Mairead Corrigan and Betty Williams, Nobel Peace Prize, 1977
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.