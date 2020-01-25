“Be the peace you wish to see in the world.” — the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
On Sunday I presented a sermon that included the story of the rich man and Lazarus from Luke 16:19-26:
“There was a rich man who was dressed in purple and fine linen and lived in luxury every day. At his gate was laid a beggar named Lazarus, covered with sores and longing to eat what fell from the rich man’s table. The time came when the beggar died and the angels carried him to Abraham’s side. The rich man also died and was buried. In Hades, where he was in torment, he looked up and saw Abraham far away, with Lazarus by his side.The rich man called to Abraham, ‘Father Abraham, have pity on me and send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue, because I am in agony in this fire.’Abraham replied, ‘Son, remember that in your lifetime you received your good things, while Lazarus received bad things, but now he is comforted here and you are in agony. And besides all this, between us and you a great chasm has been set in place, so that those who want to go from here to you cannot, nor can anyone cross over from there to us.’”
Perhaps this story seems harsh, but the passage presents the serious consequences of the way we live. Whether a person accepts this passage or not, it is food for thought about human relations and the ways we should treat each other.
In the sermon, I also celebrated the commitments, words and deeds of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The words and deeds of Jesus shaped King’s nonviolent approach to seeking justice, equity and resources for people with needs.
Most people know his story, but I wanted to highlight two points.
First, his belief in people can be found in this quote: “I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality. ... I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.”
The second point is in one of his prayers: “Use me, God. Show me how to take who I am, who I want to be, and what I can do, and use it for a purpose greater than myself.” These quotes give insight into his character and provide sound advice.
I was thrilled to read about the many lectures, concerts and gatherings of people of different faiths, as well the media coverage, connected to this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The fact that he continues to inspire others to use his day of celebration as a day of service is moving. Students from area schools and people from churches and organizations acted beyond self-interest. It is not just a day of words but a day of kind deeds.
One of King’s quotes is the question for this column: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’” Fortunately, many Americans continue to use the holiday to answer this question.
King was guided by his religious beliefs, and his civil-rights involvement was simply the claiming of the constitutional rights of Americans. He lost his life because a person violated the laws of God and man.
King rendered a warning that is still true: “It may well be that we will have to repent. Not merely for the vitriolic words and the violent actions of the bad people, but for the appalling silence and indifference of the good people.”
In addition to helping others, I would like to add another thought. Perhaps we should think about being in the shoes of people who have lost loved ones to violence or those of the immigrants who walked many miles to find a peaceful way to live, work and feed their families. How does it feel to be hungry and homeless?
Many Americans claim a faith, and most know the promises of the Constitution. Yet, the struggles for equity and social justice remain. Why? Some people do not adhere to the instructions of their faith or the Constitution.
James Madison wrote in 1785 that America was “an asylum to the persecuted and oppressed of every Nation and Religion.” What would Madison think about America today?
