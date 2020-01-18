After hearing about a problem of low attendance facing some churches in our area, I decided to investigate several points to understand my own questions about religion in America.
The first point is about the level of knowledge that Christians have about different religions. The second point concerns the level of knowledge and involvement that Christians have in their religion. The third point is a question about the effects of changing religious attitudes in American society today.
Through research, I am finding that generally Americans have not expressed an increased interest in world religions. Many people know only a few facts about different religions.
Even when news cycles give evidence of the persecution of Christians and the need to have worldwide cooperative relationships, many people maintain the “us” and “them” mentality. As I have said many times, the path to a more peaceful world is understanding people’s beliefs. In addition to needed diplomacy, a few researchers have recommended that students study comparative religions to increase their understanding of people in the world. This type of study is within constitutional limits in American public schools. We need to understand and respect people who are different and have different beliefs.
The next point is about Christians’ knowledge of their faith and their practices. I have used some of the statistics in other columns, but I wanted a variety of views. Studies from the Pew Research Center on Religion and Public Life revealed that the knowledge of some Christians is limited to basic facts. In this survey on factual information about Christianity, only 9% of Christians answered 75% of the factual questions correctly. The research revealed that 68% of Christians pray each day. Only 30% to 32% of Protestants read the Bible each day.
The final point is about the changing attitudes and support for religion in society today. Another Pew Research Center survey found that 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians, down 12% over the past decade. Currently, 43% of U.S. adults identify with Protestantism, down from 51% in 2009, and 20% are Catholic, down from 23% in 2009. Only about 1 in 3 millennials say they attend religious services at least once or twice a month. Only 20% of millennials say they pray each day.
There are many research groups online for interested readers. Some of the research numbers are different and difficult to navigate, but most of the trends can be observed in daily life. Older Christians tend to remain faithful in attendance, Scripture reading and prayer. Some of the young people who grew up in a church now have limited attendance. They usually identify themselves as being spiritual instead of religious.
I am confident that religion in daily life will continue to find ways to survive and provide guidance for those who seek it. The strengthening of any religion includes reading and studying Scripture. Sharing ideas in places of worship increases understanding.
With an understanding of the tenets of any religion, the next challenge is to make the beliefs operative in daily life. For a religion to be a positive force in society depends on the daily involvement of the faithful. This is particularly true in our modern society where thoughts and actions are motivated by buzz words or media chatter. Basic truths remain the same, but the way to share them might require different approaches.
Causes for changing societal attitudes in America are many. Family life is different. Social interaction is crude and impolite. Some Americans do not trust the government, corporate America or the church. Citizens cannot make societal changes rapidly, but individuals can stop harmful behavior. Showing respect, kindness and generosity could begin immediately. Government and corporate leaders could incorporate solutions that are in the best interest of the people. Church leaders need to be followers of their faith. Religion must be based on love. Only God can judge.
I still believe that in any town in America a person could find a variety of places of worship with faithful people who are dedicated to helping others and would welcome strangers. I believe beyond trends and surveys that the good seeds, even the small ones, will grow and reap goodwill.
Perhaps comfort can be taken from 2 Timothy 3:16-17: “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.