Q: Why did Jesus stay 40 days on Earth instead of an ascending to heaven at his death?
Answer: The number 40 is used many times in the Bible. For example Genesis 7:12 says, “And rain fell on the earth 40 days and 40 nights.” And according to Mark 1:13, “Jesus was in the wilderness 40 days, being tempted by Satan.”
Forty days could be associated with a period of testing or stress, or a typically used measure of time. The purpose of his 40 days on Earth can be found by reviewing the biblical accounts of his post-resurrection appearances. They provide insight into this period and explain some of the important elements of Christian beliefs.
His appearances supported the important point that he had conquered death with the promise of everlasting life. When Thomas expressed doubts about Jesus’ resurrection, Jesus told Thomas to touch him. Thomas complied and responded, “My Lord and my God.” In John 20:29, Jesus said, “Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed; blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.” This quote supported the importance of having faith. Thomas then knew that Jesus had conquered death.
Jesus, in fellowship with the disciples, broke bread together in Luke 24:30-32 as they participated in the covenant of Holy Communion. He encouraged the disciples to continue their commission to spread the words of the faith and establish the foundation of the church. He had given the disciples their commission in Matthew 28:19: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.” He had given them the power to spread the words of the faith so that people would believe them. In John 20:21-23: “ ‘Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, even so I am sending you.’ And when he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them; if you withhold forgiveness from any, it is withheld’.”
Other appearances were important. When Mary Magdalene recognized him, she called him “Rabboni” (teacher) which was part of his mission. The incident at the Sea of Galilee was an example of a teaching event recorded in John 21:1-25. When Peter, Thomas and two other disciples were fishing, “A stranger appeared and said, ‘Cast the net on the right side of the boat.’
They followed his advice, and the net became heavy with the fish.” Jesus taught them to fish and fed them so that they would know how to feed his sheep.
In 1 Corinthians 15:6, Paul wrote that Jesus “appeared to more than 500 of the brothers.” The events listed in this column give a limited view of his activities. According to John in 21:25, “Jesus did many other things as well. If every one of them were written down, I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.”
After 40 days, Jesus left this Earth as recorded in Mark 16:19: “So then, after the Lord had spoken to them, He was received up into heaven and sat down at the right hand of God.” After his ascension, the disciples faced many challenges and questions about their responsibilities. They followed the path left by Jesus.
Christians today face challenges, and, like the disciples, ask the same question: “What are we to do now?”His life, deeds and words continue to be instructive. He said, “I am the way.” He was nonviolent even when abused. As he walked the land, he taught. He cured the sick and lame. He gave comfort to the stranger and the oppressed. He scolded the money-changers. He offered words of wisdom and kindness to those he encountered, and he enjoyed time with friends. His message is clear: Proclaim the faith by words and deeds!
In this devastating COVID-19 pandemic with the news of sickness and death, it is good news that many people are generously helping others. Are we becoming a nation that cares about neighbors and strangers?
Blessings to health-care givers who risk their health for others. We are grateful for those people who risk their health while providing goods and services for our everyday needs.
“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.”
Martin Luther
