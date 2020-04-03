“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” During this pandemic, Galatians 5:22-23 is instructive because the spirit provides all things. Forbearance and self control will keep people at home for protection against the virus; kindness and goodness will enable people to help each other; and faithfulness will support the hope for better days of joy and peace. Continue to pray for those who are sick and for solutions to control the spread of the virus.
Many biblical quotes are being placed on social media, and they are meaningful. Yet, I believe that reading and studying Scripture will provide a deeper spiritual context and an instructive human story.
We are in the season of lent, a time of reflection and repentance. The story of Saul of Tarsus is one of the great stories of repentance. He was a persecutor of the followers of Jesus, but he repented and contributed to the growth of Christianity in his new life as Paul, the Apostle. The story includes the price he paid for his faith. I have written about Saul’s conversion, but I urge readers to think about the story as it relates to repentance and Lent.
Saul spoke about his beliefs and actions in Acts 26:9-11, “I too was convinced that I ought to do all that was possible to oppose the name of Jesus of Nazareth. And that is just what I did in Jerusalem. On the authority of the chief priests I put many of the Lord’s people in prison, and when they were put to death, I cast my vote against them. Many a time I went from one synagogue to another to have them punished, and I tried to force them to blaspheme. I was so obsessed with persecuting them that I even hunted them down in foreign cities.”
Saul’s conversion occurred on the road to Damascus as recorded in Acts 9:1-6. “Meanwhile, Saul was still breathing out murderous threats against the Lord’s disciples. He went to the high priest and asked him for letters to the synagogues in Damascus, so that if he found any there who belonged to the Way, whether men or women, he might take them as prisoners to Jerusalem. As he neared Damascus, suddenly a light from heaven flashed around him. He fell to the ground and heard a voice say to him, ‘Saul, why do you persecute me?’ ‘Who are you, Lord?’ Saul asked. ‘I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting,’ he replied. ‘Now get up and go into the city, and you will be told what you must do’.” God instructed Ananias about Saul’s new mission in Acts 9:15-16, “This man is my chosen instrument to proclaim my name to the Gentiles and their kings and to the people of Israel. I will show him how much he must suffer for my name.”
After his miraculous conversion, Paul was instrumental in spreading the message of Jesus. He built churches and guided people into the fellowship of Jesus. He created a durable foundation for his faith. His endeavors came with a great price which was true of many disciples. His sufferings are recorded in 2 Corinthians 11:16-33 . He was imprisoned, flogged, stoned and shipwrecked.
Paul’s story reminds us that hard-hearted people who bring harm to others can repent, repay and be forgiven. Anyone can change. Perhaps, this pandemic could be used as a wake-up call or a “road to Damascus” experience. Many people are expressing a change in values. They now value people and experiences that they formerly took for granted.
It is heart-warming that people are grateful for all health care providers who face personal danger by helping others. People are also recognizing the role of everyday people who keep the country working. Hard-working, good-hearted people are appreciated. We can hope that helpfulness and kindness will become the new norm.
Palm Sunday is the beginning of Holy Week on April 5. Even though we are troubled by health dangers, limited food supplies and financial problems, we are blessed with the gift of forgiveness and eternal life that comes with his crucifixion and resurrection.
“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.” Colossians 3:15
