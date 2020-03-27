Many people are very concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic. Living in a time of stress requires a thoughtful and practical way to cope. Bishop Paul Leeland of United Methodist Church sent this message from 2 Timothy 1:7: “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and love and a sound mind.”
Prayers are a way to calm anxiousness and to feel the presence of God. God has provided humans with sound minds. We pray that leaders across the world will make sound and practical decisions.
Sheltering is a good time to share feelings and to support others. Another way to cope is to read Scripture. Scripture opens the door for the faithful to find comfort and assurance. I suggest reading certain passages. The Book of Ruth describes the love and loyalty that Ruth gave to Naomi. Friendship, loyalty and love are essential to a healthy and happy life. In the Book of Esther, the queen draws courage from her faith to save her people from the king’s death decree. Her willingness to risk personal danger for others reveals sacrificial love as Jesus sacrificed his life. We often find ourselves in troublesome situations, and we need faith, courage and wisdom to do the right thing.
I was reminded of the Book of Daniel in the Bible. My objective is to give the readers a brief overview to encourage them to start their own journey through this book and discover meaningful truths beyond what is mentioned in this column. The usage of imagery, symbolism and different narrators was a challenge, but my patience was rewarded. Scholars have found inconsistencies with some of the historical references. Even though I question some points, I still find important truths within the book that are relevant to all time periods.
The overall message of the Book of Daniel is unwavering faith while facing difficulties. Daniel chose to seek God’s guidance. The book is prophetic in proclaiming that the kingdoms/countries led by unfaithful people will crumble. It predicted that a new kingdom will come, led by the Son of God.
Daniel was a young Hebrew when he was captured by the Babylonians. He could have sought revenge, but he and his friends decided to make their lives meaningful in the service of the government. They adhered to the demands of their captors until their faith was challenged. In Chapter 3, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were thrown into the fiery furnace and survived. In Chapter 6, Daniel was thrown into the lion’s den and walked out safely. They stood tall in their faith and refused to worship idols or a statue of the king. They spoke truth to power as all citizens should even when threatened.
The different rulers starting with Nebuchadnezzar in 605 B.C. and continuing with Belshazzar and Darius could have turned from idol worship to honoring God, but they refused in various ways. In Cyrus the Great’s reign, 559–530 B.C., God decreed the temple in Jerusalem should be rebuilt and the captives could return to their land. The book proved that God, who saved Daniel and his friends, also would save Israel. The book also presents a truth that rulers and leaders will be held accountable for the well-being of their people.
A reader will discover the dreams, visions, interpretations and prophecies of Daniel. Daniel explains that the handwriting on the wall at King Belshazzar’s feast in Chapter 5 means that his kingdom is doomed because he did not honor God. In Daniel 8:20–26, the four beasts represent four great empires that would rise and fall. It has remained true that countries must be built on a strong foundation of truth, trust, decency and faith. Daniel’s vision in 8:16,19 describes a visit from an archangel: “And I heard a man’s voice which called, and said, Gabriel, make this man to understand the vision. And he said, ‘Behold, I will make thee know what shall be in the last end of the indignation: for at the time appointed the end shall be.’” The Book of Daniel’s predictions about the end times in Chapter 12 are interesting, and some scholars compare the Book of Daniel to the Book of Revelation. I think that any reader will be captivated by this challenging book.
“Whoever rejects the prophecies of Daniel does as much as if he undermined the Christian religion, which, so to speak, is founded on Daniel’s prophecies of Christ.”
— Sir Isaac Newton
“God is our refuge and strength. A very present help in trouble.”
— Psalm 46:1-2
