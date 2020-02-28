Q: You mentioned the Great Schism. What caused the Christian church to split?
Answer: As an introduction to a discussion about this split, a review of the early church history will be helpful. Exploring history is a way to understand the present world. I am repeating some information from earlier columns to help with the sequence of events. Christianity started with the ministry of Jesus. In the apostolic period, a limited number of disciples and followers spread the word to people in Asia Minor, Arabia, Northern Africa and parts of Europe. This expansion was called the Great Commission as expressed by Jesus in Matthew 28:18-20:
“All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”
Jesus’ command to be a witness with words and deeds remains important.
By the end of the first century, many communities and churches were worshiping in the name of Jesus, but persecutions of Christians continued until A.D. 313. Under the rule of Emperor Constantine, the Edict of Milan, issued in A.D. 313, provided religious tolerance for Christianity. During this period, issues about God and his Son became a debated topic. Constantine called the first Ecumenical Council, the Council of Nicaea, in A.D. 325. The council declared that the Son was of the same substance as the Father. In A.D. 380, Emperor Theodosius I made Christianity the state religion of the Roman Empire. The Canon of the New Testament was established at the third Council of Carthage in A.D. 397. Important theological issues were decided by humans who sought to understand God’s will.
Church leaders, with help from political rulers, clarified many religious question until the Great Schism of 1054. There were many influences and debates, but three theological points were considered: the inclusion of the filioque clause, papal primacy and the usage of icons in the Eastern churches.
The inclusion of the Latin word “filioque” which means “and the Son” was a problem for the Eastern churches. Simply stated, the Western churches believed that “the Holy Spirit proceeds from both the Father and the Son.” The confusion came from different interpretations of words and the Nicene Creed. The Eastern churches supported the belief that the Spirit proceeded from the Father. The second problem concerned the different views of church authority. Rome considered the pope to be the successor of Peter and therefore “Pastor and Shepherd to the whole Church.” The Eastern Church considered the pope, the bishop of Rome “as presiding with love in the sense of collegiality, as a first among equals.” The third problem came from the West’s objection to the worship of icons in the Eastern Churches.
Doctrinal debates and proposals along with political concerns caused additional conflicts between the Eastern and the Western churches. Eventually, the Eastern Church severed all ties with Rome. Then Pope Leo IX and the patriarch of Constantinople, Michael Cerularius, excommunicated each other and their respective churches. The Great Schism of 1054 split Christianity into two divisions, Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholic.
This brief overview is a reminder of the Protestant branch of the Christian Church becoming many denominations and the many splits within several denominations. I feel sadness and apprehension about the upcoming vote to split the Methodist Church. I continue to follow the advice of church leaders to pray for the well-being of all Methodists.
Speaking of prayer, I want to remind Christians that the first Sunday of Lent is this Sunday. I hope this period of reflection will lead to prayers that our hearts and minds will be open to all who have been hurt, discarded or shunned by society. Reviewing church history, we know that religious, political and social differences have always existed. Guidance for our prayers and actions can be found in Mark 12:30-31:
“Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength, and love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.”
Reflect on ways to love your neighbor as yourself!
“History, despite its wrenching pain cannot be unlived, but if faced need not be lived again.”
— Maya Angelou
