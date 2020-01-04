“If people can learn to hate they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” —Nelson Mandela
After the holidays is a time for reflection and a dedication to spread goodwill throughout the year.
My hope for 2020 was affected by the sad news of the attacks on a Hanukkah celebration and in a Texas church. The truth is clear; too many people dislike and are suspicious of those who are different by race, creed and nationality. Scripture from several religions entreats us to love our enemies and to show kindness to strangers. Acting in accord with one’s faith or simply acting as a decent human being could be helpful in curbing some of the violence and hate crimes.
During the holidays, I was asked several questions. The first was about Jesus’ birthdate, and the second dealt with his early years and family. According to several sources, the birthdate of Jesus was probably in the spring between six and four BC. The selection of Dec. 25 has an interesting backstory. The selection of a winter month was probably connected to a pagan celebration for the god, Saturn, thus using a well-known festival date helped to turn the people’s interest to a Christian celebration.
Citing Dec. 25 as the date of Jesus’ birth appeared on a Roman calendar in AD 336. Even though knowing the actual date would be interesting, Christians are grateful for the birth of a Savior and accept Dec. 25 as his birthdate.
Little is known about Jesus’ early life and family. Scripture reveals the most important facts about Jesus, but one cannot help but wonder about his early life and family.
As parents, Mary and Joseph promised that they would adhere to God’s will. They sent him to Jerusalem to study in a rabbinical school. We read in Luke 2:52 that by the age of 12, “Jesus grew in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and man.” Stature means “a high level of respect gained by achievement.” When Jesus went to the Temple and was involved in conversation with the elders, he was told as recorded in Mark 3:31-32, “Look, your mother and your brothers are outside seeking you.” We assume that he had interactions with his extended family. He answered the family’s questions by saying in Luke 2:49, “Did you not know that I must be about My Father’s business?” It is obvious that Jesus was preparing for his ministry.
Later he revealed his knowledge of local religious and political powers. Scripture reveals that as an adult, he had social connections with friends. As we piece together the few facts about his life, we can hope that another scroll will be found for more details.
Christians have frequently disagreed about many things including Mary’s virginity and Jesus’ family. We know that the belief in Mary’s perpetual virginity became an important doctrine in the early church, which would preclude biological siblings for Jesus. Yet, some people believe that Joseph and Mary had children after the virgin birth of Jesus. The children in this family were thought, by some, to be the children of Joseph and a former wife who had died. One of Joseph’s sons was named James.
There are six men named James in the Bible, which can be confusing. Two Apostles were named James, and a man named James became an important church leader in Jerusalem. This James worked with Paul to spread the words of Jesus. Both James and Paul died for their faith. Paul and James approach their belief in different ways. James brought to his mission the close connection between Jewish beliefs and Christianity. Paul placed the importance of faith over Mosaic law. Their ability to work together indicates that people can use different approaches to accomplish faith goals. Some believed that this man was Jesus’ brother. Most likely, he was a half-brother or cousin. Sons of Joseph were frequently called “brothers of the Lord.”
Another James was called by Paul the “brother of the Lord” in Galatians 1:19. The term brother was also used in the Bible to speak about spiritual or communal brotherhood.
In closing, history reveals that humans have committed atrocities, and religions have committed violence in God’s name. As we learn ways to improve the quality of life for all people, we should respect different beliefs and realize disagreements are normal and do not have to breed violence.
