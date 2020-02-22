This week I have been thinking about two upcoming events on the Liturgical calendar. Sunday, Feb. 23, the last Sunday before Lent, is Transfiguration Day. The second event is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lenten Season. I will end with comments about Christian unity.
Jesus’ transfiguration is found in Matthew 17: “And after six days Jesus took with him Peter and James, and John, and led them up a mountain. And he was transfigured before them, and his face shone like the sun, and his clothes became white as light. Just then there appeared before them Moses and Elijah. A bright cloud overshadowed them, and a voice from the cloud said, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him.” The disciples heard this and they fell on their faces and were terrified. But Jesus came and touched them, saying, “Rise, and have no fear.” And when they lifted up their eyes, they saw no one but Jesus. And as they were coming down the mountain, Jesus commanded them, “Tell no one the vision, until the Son of Man is raised from the dead.” The importance of this scene is to make connections to reveal the unity of the faith. Moses and Elijah represent the wisdom of the Old Testament and the belief in the coming of the Messiah. The disciples’ witness of his miraculous transfiguration prepared them to be the human bridge to carry forward his message after his resurrection.
Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, begins the Lenten season, the period of fasting, repenting and mourning before Easter. It is natural for worshipers to look forward to Easter morning with the joyous news that “Christ has risen.” The faithful will accept with gratitude that his sacrifice provides eternal life. It is also important for the faithful to spend this 40-day period in solemn reflection about their responsibilities to follow the way of the cross. Ashes were used in religious ceremonies in the Old Testament to proclaim humility and mortality. During the papacy of Gregory the Great, 590-604 AD, Roman Catholics began the custom of making the sign of the cross with ashes to start the season of Lent. The placing of the sign of the cross with ashes is a reminder that repentance is necessary to avoid the warning found in Genesis 3:19: “For dust you are and to dust you shall return.”
I have been thinking about Jesus’ unity prayer found in John 17:20-23: “My prayer is not for them alone. I pray also for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me. I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one, I in them and you in me, so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me.” Jesus was praying not only for his disciples but for all believers.
This prayer of unity becomes very important when considering the changes made since the first century.
In Acts 11:26, we are told that the disciples were first called Christians at Antioch. Emperor Constantine ended the persecution of Christians. In 313 AD the edict of Milan granted freedom of worship. In 380, AD under the rule of Emperor Theodosius I, Christianity became the official state religion of the Roman Empire. The Great Schism occurred in 1054 and established the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox faiths. The Reformation in the 16th century separated Western Christianity into Catholics and Protestants.
Church history not only reveals the changes but describes the challenges that Christians have faced. With the present-day challenges, it is good to be reminded that the faith started with one, Jesus, 12 disciples were added, and the faith has grown to over 2.3 billion. With multiple denominations and branches, Christianity can remain relevant by being united as revealed in Jesus’ Prayer of Unity, and knowing that Love Rules in every Christian church when God is present!
“Let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God because God is love.” — I John 4:7-8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.