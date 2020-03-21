Lent is a time to think about the Israelites’ 40 years of wandering and Jesus’ fasting in the desert. During the 40 days of Lent, Christians remain involved in reflection and repentance. Blessings to all who open their hearts to the joy, love and peace that will come with the resurrected Christ.
Q: Does this present virus remind you of plagues in the Bible?
Answer: Anyone who has read the Bible would think about the biblical plagues, including blood in the Nile River, darkness, fire, insect infestations and the deaths of Egyptians’ first-born sons, to name a few. The reason for God’s punishment of the Egyptians was the pharaoh’s refusal to acknowledge God and to free the Israelites from slavery. According to Ezekiel 29:6, “Then all the inhabitants of Egypt shall know that I am the Lord, because they have been a staff of reed to the house of Israel.” “Staff of reed” refers to the harsh beatings given by the Egyptians.
God also punished the Israelites for not obeying him and refusing to give up the worship of idols as recorded in Exodus 32:7-8. God said to Moses, “Go down, because your people, whom you brought from Egypt, have become corrupt. They have been quick to turn away from what I commanded them and have made themselves an idol in the shape of a calf. They have bowed down to it and sacrificed to it and have said, ‘These are your gods, Israel, who brought you up out of Egypt.’” For their disobedience, God forced them to wander in the wilderness for 40 years, which meant that those who were disobedient did not reach the promised land.
The New Testament also describes the threats of hardships in Luke 21:11: “There will be great earthquakes, and in various places famines and pestilences. And there will be terrors and great signs from heaven.” Revelation 15:5-7 strongly warns of end times. These passages expressed the power of God to punish.
Many Christians believe that plagues and punishments throughout history are sent by God. The outbreak of horrific diseases have continued over the centuries. Science and medical communities are tracing causes and have verified some of the sources for the outbreaks. They are discovering ways to prevent and treat diseases. I think that the causes and cures will be found because I believe God has provided humans with the brainpower to solve these issues. My statement does not in any way question God’s power. I believe that God’s will and love are powerful. His investments in his creations will prove helpful if humans have the will to provide resources to find solutions.
Q: I attended your class on existentialism. What does Christian existentialism mean?
A: I will not attempt to teach a class on Christian existentialism in this column, but I think it is worthwhile to mention a few points. Existentialism is a philosophy about individual existence and freedom, and humans defining their own meaning in life by making rational decisions. A strict adherence to existentialism would tend to limit the role of a faith and be unacceptable for most Christians. Christian existentialism, according to Soren Kierkegaard, a Danish philosopher and theologian, adds God and love to human existence. If God is love, it is reasonable to assume that an act of love takes on a dimension of the infinite. This connection is also witnessed in the dual nature of Christ. Not understanding the nature of God or the connection of humans with God in an act of love would cause the individual to feel despair. Kierkegaard stresses that actions have consequences. The individual’s responsibility is to look to God for judgment in making decisions and correcting bad choices by choosing goodness. This task is often complicated by human weaknesses.
Turning from this brief overview of Kierkegaard’s view of God and love, a question remains: Where is the path to goodness? Jesus is “God’s work of love.” The Sermon on the Mount teaches that God’s children are those who act like God, strive for purity of heart and uphold Christian righteousness. As 1 John 3:23-24 says: “This is what God commands: that we believe in his son, Jesus, and that we love each other, just as he commanded. The people who obey God’s commands live in God, and God lives in them. We know that God lives in us because of the Spirit God gave us.”
May the spirit lead us to pray for those who are sick and those who will suffer the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. May we help each other as we are able.
