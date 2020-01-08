Different people, in very different circumstances, showed up in photographs from wildly different gatherings.
The first — and more disturbing — was snapped last summer in Richmond, Va., in a protest over a special legislative session.
A handful of men stand outside an office in the state capital wearing body armor. One, the sneering, bald, fat one, has an assault-style rifle slung around his neck.
What’s that about? Was he angry? Frightened? Both?
The second photo, much closer to home, was snapped Monday night during a meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners.
The room was packed, with men and women, who had turned out in an overwhelming show of support for a resolution to protect residents’ Second Amendment rights. They’re seated, calm and respectful.
Different photos. Different groups. Same concerns.
‘All legal means’
The resolution in support of the Second Amendment, passed by commissioners in Surry, is straightforward, smartly worded — and changes absolutely nothing about existing gun laws.
It is two pages, or one if printed on front and back, and contains all the usual “whereas’es” and “therefores” that come with resolutions.
The key phrases, for your reading pleasure:
The board “declares Surry County a Second Amendment Constitutional Rights Protection County … The Surry County government will utilize all legal means necessary to protect the Second Amendment Rights of Surry County citizens including, but not limited to, legal action.”
The resolution also directs county officials not to use local money, employees or facilities for the “purpose of enforcing or assisting in gun confiscation.”
It’s also worth pointing out that the word “sanctuary” does not appear anywhere in it. The phrase “sanctuary city” is inflammatory, and implies something illegal.
“We wanted to make sure everybody was comfortable and everything was legal,” said Mark Jones, the chairman of the Surry County Republican Party who led the resolution effort. “I think we didn’t want to do anything not backed by the Constitution or anything extreme.”
Nothing wrong there — the system working the way it should. Local people petitioning elected representatives to pass something they wanted. Anyone opposed was likewise free to speak, assemble and if on the losing end, attempt to change opinions and ultimately, votes.
That used to be called democracy.
The resolution approved in Surry County comes after others that have swept local governments in Virginia, where later this month the legislature is expected to take up several gun bills. Proposals include a “red-flag law” that would allow for the temporary removal of guns from people deemed a threat to others or themselves; a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers; and a requirement for background checks for gun sales and transfers.
A similar move last summer, in a special session called by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam that ultimately went nowhere, is what attracted the yahoo brigade featured in the first photograph.
And it’s the same “threat” that’s prompted a new, nationwide call for demonstrators to flow into Richmond on Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
But at least some of the outside agitators have recognized the need to tone down the optics.
“We urge you to dress like average Americans, not in camo or full battle rattle,” read a post on a Website called AmmoLand. “Our purpose is to be force multipliers for the people of Virginia. … Please no camouflage or military gear. We want to present as quiet professionals.”
In other words, yahoos and holster-sniffers need not apply. Or at minimum, at least come in disguise.
A growing movement
In response to gun proposals in Virginia, more than 100 counties, cities and towns have passed resolutions in support of the Second Amendment.
Here in North Carolina, Cherokee and Surry counties led the way. Stokes, Wilkes, Lincoln and other counties have (or soon will) follow suit. It’s unlikely to happen in Forsyth County, not right away anyhow.
“I’ve not heard any commissioners ask say anything or ask about it,” County Manager Dudley Watts said.
There is a difference between some of the resolutions approved in Virginia and the one passed in Surry County. Farther north, they’ve been called “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolutions and promise to defy “unconstitutional” gun restrictions.
Temporarily taking weapons from people deemed threatening isn’t outrageous, provided there are judicial safeguards in place. The same way cops need to convince a judge to issue a search warrant before rifling a car or private home.
No one is saying that federal agents should be allowed to snatch any revolver or shotgun they come across. Nor is anyone seriously proposing allowing a beat cop to simply take someone’s word about a threat. Let a magistrate make a fact-based decision similar to the way probable cause for arrest is determined and then have a judge review it.
A subtle distinction, but it is an important one.
So, too, is the difference in the gatherings in Richmond last summer and the one in Dobson on Monday.
The guy in Virginia, in that moment, sure looked as he meant to provoke, intimidate and threaten. By contrast, the people of Surry County made their feelings known without unnecessary theatrics or visceral agitation.
A man carrying a legal firearm, concealed or stored in a case, to a gun range or his buddy’s farm is different in style and substance from a pretend soldier or actual militant.
He is not the problem; the guy firing into a crowded nightclub or elementary school is.
The distinction is subtle, but important. There’s room in the middle for informed discussion and reasoned debate. The sheer number and frequency of mass shootings and suicides — the dead — deserve that much.
“This is a discussion that’s emotional. I understand that,” Northam said Monday. “I would just hope we’re able to have a civil dialogue and that everybody can be heard.”
Anything wrong with that? We used to call that democracy.
