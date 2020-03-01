Crocuses and daffodils started poking through sodden earth for some time now, signaling that the sickly yellow sheen of pollen — a true marker of spring — can’t be far off.
Along those same lines, another and not quite yet time-tested sign has emerged from the overhanging shadows of tall buildings: fleets of scooters have cropped up on downtown corners and sidewalks.
This time, though, comparatively fewer riders so far have availed themselves of modern micro-mobility machines.
Several factors likely are in play. A mild winter has only recently begun to turn enough to encourage their use.
The fleets — corporate ownership, specifically — have been tweaked, and features of which users had become accustomed adjusted to meet city specs. Dumping them willy-nilly has become blessedly (for pedestrians who’d prefer not tripping over them) more difficult.
Oh, and one other safety-related obstacle may play a role in suppressing ridership. And it has nothing to do with either scooters or operators.
Chaos, then the rules
The first time electric scooters showed up in Winston-Salem in August 2018, chaos ruled.
With little notice, the Bird Company of Santa Monica, Calif., off-loaded, literally in the dark of night, a fleet of some 1,000 of the devices on every conceivable city intersection and block.
Guerrilla-marketing is what the hip experts call such an approach. However, the Bird Co. of Santa Monica apparently hadn’t done enough research into this particular market.
Winston-Salem officialdom — and this is no criticism — just doesn’t do willy-nilly. We prefer having plans crafted around careful study and observation. Let other medium-sized cities serve as lab and Petri dish.
We like our AAA bond rating and sensible shoes. There are very good reasons Winston-Salem consistently ranks among the finest places to retire.
Needless to say, the guerilla approach tapped out. Goofballs swamped sidewalks, side-swiped cars and dumped them wherever they saw fit. Business owners registered complaints, and council responded with a ban.
Not wishing to be total party-poopers, city officials unveiled a few months later a sensible, 19-page plan to regulate micro-mobility. After careful study and consideration, of course.
The gist, in so many words: Don’t be stupid.
Two companies, Zagster in a partnership with Spin (the orange ones) and VeoRide (the black ones with green accents) agreed to pay the city a $1,000 annual fee plus $100 per scooter and $150 per electric-assist bicycle.
By October, much smaller fleets had been trotted out. Spin initially dropped 100 (the orange ones) and VeoRide followed not long after.
Boneheads caused a few incidents, but by and large the re-introduction was relatively smooth.
“I can state that the complaints have almost completely abated compared to our last experience,” wrote assistant city manager Damon Dequenne in an email in late fall.
Unexpected hazards
When clumps of scooters began appearing a few weeks back, the appeal was too much to resist.
A cold breeze was blowing on a recent Thursday, but for $1.25, the six blocks standing between me and a tasty taco lunch could be covered in no time and with no parking hassle. Call it “research.”
Besides, what’s funnier than a middle-aged man with bad knees rolling through downtown on an electric scooter?
Even though the micro-mobility provided by Spins had only just reappeared after a brief winter’s hibernation, few others followed suit.
“The permits allow 500 (for each company),” said Matthew Burczyk, the city’s transportation project planner. “The companies paid to launch 100 each. As the weather warms up, we expect that to increase.”
Since the re-introduction, Spin/Zagster has reported to the city that it has recorded just over 4,000 rides. VeoRide reported some 3,000 but it didn’t put scooters out until late autumn. “We’re not drawing conclusions are to which people prefer,” Burczyk said.
That may seem like a lot, but street-level, eyewitness evidence indicates that ridership is down since Bird’s 2018 carpet-bomber campaign.
Colder weather surely was the main factor. But tight restrictions on the use of scooters on college campuses, Old Salem and where the devices can be parked might slow the roll, too.
(The meter continues to click until the scooter’s GPS indicates that it was been left in an approved zone.)
It’s a toss-up as to what’s more disconcerting while riding an electric scooter — the high-pitched squeal of brakes as a 40-foot bus slows directly behind you or the sudden firing of a hybrid engine as it switches to gas mode as it accelerates.
But a potentially larger issue — based on first-person experience and supporting anecdotal accounts — has nothing to do with either scooter or operator.
Potholes, chunks of missing pavement and the relative poor quality of downtown streets may yet contribute to a new wave of bumps, scrapes and occasional broken bones.
Crocuses and daffodils, downtown anyway, may be joined by bandages and casts as true signs of spring.
I'm off to cheat death by commuting home on a scooter in a few minutes. If you don't see me in the obituaries, I'm good.
