Since this week’s column will be available on July Fourth, I thought it would be a good time to think about our Pledge of Allegiance.
The first pledge was written by Francis Bellamy in 1892:
“I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
The pledge was rewritten several times, and the final form, written in 1954, reads, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” (For more about the history of the pledge, go to www.ushistory.org.)
Hopefully, all will uphold the pledge. Happy Liberty and Justice Day!
Turning to scripture, several people have asked about the Son not knowing the time of his second coming in Mark 13:32, which reads, “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.”
Since we have been taught that Jesus is divine, it seems logical that he would have God’s knowledge as stated in Colossians 2:9: “For in Christ all the fullness of the Deity lives in bodily form.” Scripture explains the two natures of Christ, divine and human. Jesus in his human role spoke about God’s message as revealed in John 6:38: “For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me.”
Several writers and scholars, including Augustine of Hippo, have referred to Jesus in the role of God’s servant while in human form. We find that this servant and messenger of God had to face his sufferings as a human in Matthew 26:38: “My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death. Stay here and keep watch with me.” This same point is made in Philippians 2:8: “And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death — even death on a cross!”
In his divine role, he conquered death with eternal life as recorded in John 14:19: “Before long, the world will not see me anymore, but you will see me. Because I live, you also will live.” His divine nature is clearly revealed in John 14:11: “Believe me when I say that I am in the father and the father is in me.”
I mentioned Augustine of Hippo who wrote about Jesus as God’s servant. A full account can be found in his “De Trinitate” (“On the Trinity”). For the readers who are not familiar with Augustine, I will give a brief overview. He was born in A.D. 354 to a Christian mother and a pagan father. His early life included the joys of the flesh. He was 31 when he converted from pagan Machanean religion to Christianity. The Machanean religion is based on a dualistic view of life in which everything is either good or evil. Augustine became the Bishop of Hippo in 391. He is considered to be one of the four great fathers of Western religion, along with Ambrose, Jerome, and Gregory the Great. As a great theologian, he was instrumental in shaping Christianity. His many contributions to Christianity can be found in his writings. He was canonized in 1298.
Reading about his life and works will reveal his passion for Christ and the church. He stressed studying scripture, pursuing an education and independent thought. He said God allowed humans to have free will, which often resulted in bad behavior; therefore, human sins require God’s guidance and grace. His also held that even though people have free will, God knows the outcome. He believed in the “invisible Church of spirit which is ruled by love, grace and goodness.” He said, “The invisible Church of spirit would triumph over empires which were guided by human pride.” I find comfort that the religion of the spirit will survive human frailties.
I will end by saying I am grateful that most religions have committed to loving and caring for neighbors and strangers and acknowledging that we are all equal in God’s eyes. For our country, I will offer four prayers: a prayer of gratitude for good health and freedom of expression, a prayer of condolence and support for those who have lost loved ones to the virus or violence, a prayer of reconciliation for racial injustice, and a prayer for strength and wisdom for our country’s leaders.
“For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.”
— 2 Timothy 1:7
