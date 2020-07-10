The celebrations for Independence Day included the awesome fireworks displays. Hearing the beautiful songs about America made us proud. Those feelings were in contrast to the earlier images of Americans protesting. Most of the protesters walked peacefully for racial justice and equality; however some people broke the law by looting and destroying property. People have a right to protest; people do not have a right to steal and destroy.
It is obvious to me that America must acknowledge its diverse population by dealing with racial injustice and inequality. It is the belief of many Americans that change is long overdue, and reconciliation is necessary. Change will not be easy, and the goodwill and effort of many people will be needed for America to reach its full potential.
Why do I continue to discuss this situation? Let me state this bluntly! Heaven help us if we do not find solutions for our social issues.
My thoughts turn to the role of people of faith. We have witnessed their many charitable deeds, but in the present climate of distrust and hate, more is needed.
My comments are made to encourage people of all faiths to become part of the solution. Religious people will need to be more proactive in supporting human rights and dignity. They will need to activate the spirit and word of God.
In some churches, the leaders have not felt that they should be involved in solving social issues. These feelings were expressed in surveys by the Pew Research Center: “Only 19% of Americans believe that the churches are effective in solving social problems. Thirty-nine percent say that churches make little to no contribution to solving social problems about justice, equality and poverty.”
I think that those statistics will be changing. I am impressed with the many religious people of all faiths who have been marching and praying with the protesters of The Black Lives Matter movement.
Many religious leaders have taken public positions based on their faith. I will highlight two addresses.
Bishop LaTrelle Easterling made the following remarks: “As a bishop of The United Methodist Church, as citizen of this country, and as a mother, I demand that the leaders of this country and all of her institutions finally do what is right, which is to live her creed, uphold the rights established in her founding documents and the amendment that abolished the enslavement of God-breathed flesh. On behalf of those who have and are suffering under unjust laws, policies and practices, I demand that every elected official, every police chief and those within the judicial system root out the demons of racism, classism and systemic oppression, and that all religious leaders teach the precepts contained in the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament that all flesh is equal and that racism is sin.” (www.bwcumc.org)
Bishop Mariann Budde made the following comments before the Committee on National Resources, U.S. House of Representatives. “We in the Episcopal Church believe that the issues of racial and social justice are core tenets of the Christian faith. The Bible teaches that all human beings are created in the likeness and image of God. As children of God, all are to be treated with equal dignity and respect. Embedded in our nation’s history and institutions is the shameful abuse of Black Americans and other persons of color. As Christians, we are called by God to rectify that injustice. Our faith compels us to join those around the country and the globe who have engaged in non-violent protests to call for an end to racist policies and practices, and to say clearly, with one voice, that Black lives matter.” (www.edow.org)
Many other faith leaders are working for justice. I will mention two.
Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, is a supporter of social justice, and he has encouraged Jewish communities “to reach across lines of race, class and faith in campaigns for social justice.” In an article, Rabbi Pesner quoted Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel who said, “Some are guilty; all are responsible.” (rac.org).
The Rev. Dr. William Barber II is active in several organizations for the poor and disenfranchised. He said, “All of our faiths made clear that the codification of hate is never righteous. Legalized discrimination is never just.” (The Third Reconstruction, Rev. Dr. William Barber, II and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove)
“Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.