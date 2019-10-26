Q: What does the Bible say about faith?
Answer: The faith question is always important, but with worldwide conflicts, people tend to give this topic more thought.
We want and need faith in our human relationships. When we place our trust in others, we assume that we can count on them for support. Perhaps many of us have been disappointed, which can lead to a hardening of the heart. It limits the possibility of trusting human relationships. On the other hand, people of faith realize that they can have an ongoing interaction with God, as is expressed in 1 Corinthians 2:5: “So that your faith might not rest on human wisdom, but on God’s power.”
By studying the Old Testament, people can find guidance in navigating the path of a faithful life as recorded in Psalm 18:32: “It is God who arms me with strength and keeps my way secure.”
Some people are confused by events found in the Old Testament. The Old Testament reveals God’s plan for his people, who lived in a culture where many worshiped various gods, fought frequent wars and were inspired by power and treasure. Reading the Old Testament requires an understanding of the culture and God’s plan to move his people to more godly values. God’s faithful promise is found in Deuteronomy 31:8: “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” Hebrews 11:1 presents a definition of faith: “By faith we understand, now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Ephesians 2:8 joins God’s grace with human faith: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God.”
To start the Old Testament stories of the faithful, Abraham followed God’s command to leave his home, which began a bonding relationship. Most know the story of Abraham’s great challenge, which required him to sacrifice a son, Isaac. As Abraham walked with his son, he revealed his obedience to God by his readiness. We should note the importance of Abraham’s words to his son in Genesis 22:8: “God himself will provide the lamb for the burnt offering, my son.” God sent an angel to stop the sacrifice. Abraham proved his faithfulness in his greatest challenge. We should then be mindful of God’s sacrifice and gift in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Next, Moses was God’s choice to lead his people. We should be grateful that God’s chosen ones, like Moses and King David, were not perfect. God was willing to give people the chance to grow and fulfill expectations over time supported by redemptive love. What we discover in the moving events in Moses and David’s lives is the truth that God loves and is faithful to his people. We remember from earlier text that the interactive relationship between humans and God is binding. This relationship is put forth by God in Exodus 19:5: “Now therefore, if you will indeed obey my voice and keep my covenant, then you shall be a special treasure to me above all people.”
Among the important Old Testament accounts, I found the story of Daniel interesting. In this column, I can only speak to a portion of this book. Daniel was a prophet and an adviser to King Darius, but he was faithful to his God. Due to the trickery of other advisers, the king declared that all would worship him. Daniel refused to follow the decree and prayed to his God. His readiness to break the law of man by praying openly and his willingness to suffer the punishment revealed his faithfulness to God. The king and Daniel were trapped by the actions of jealous men. In answer to King Darius’ early morning question if his God had saved him, Daniel replied, “May the king live forever.” Daniel received justification from the king, but the all-powerful God closed the mouths of the lions. From these stories, the value of readiness and trustworthiness in personal and religious relationships are highlighted.
I say “amen” to the value gained by reading the Old Testament, and note that the word comes from the Hebrew word meaning truly and trustworthy.
