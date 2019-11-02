Q: Did Jesus claim to be God?
Answer: Scholars and readers have different views about Jesus’ identity. I will repeat a few points not to declare a position but to encourage more reading and thinking about Jesus.
He said, as recorded in John 10:30, “I and My Father are one.” The ruling authorities’ response to Jesus’ declaration explained that they thought Jesus was claiming his deity falsely in John 10:33, “For a good work we do not stone You, but for blasphemy, and because You, being a Man, make Yourself God.” The Bible provides many verses that point to Jesus’ identity. John 8:58 defines Jesus as eternal. “Very truly I tell you, before Abraham was born, I am!” God also said, “I am.”
John 14:9 gives another view: “Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father.” Scriptural readings address Jesus as the son of God and ones that speak to Jesus’ subordination of himself to God. In the temple, Jesus spoke the words recorded in John 7:28-29: ”Yes, you know me, and you know where I am from. I am not here on my own, but he who sent me is true. You do not know him, but I know him because I am from him and he sent me.” This passage could lead a person to believe that Jesus is not God but sent by God. Many are left to ponder the great mystery of the Trinity. It is understandable that readers have different views, but I do not feel that faith is altered by these differences. I prefer the explanation found in 1 Timothy 3:16: “And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory.”
The question of Jesus’ identity was debated until A.D. 325 at the Council of Nicaea. The bishops declared that Jesus was of the same substance as God and that he was truly divine. In A.D. 381, the Council of Constantinople declared that the Holy Spirit was divine.
The position of the Christian Church that Jesus is divine is different from some other religions. These religions do not consider their leaders to be gods. Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, was believed to be the manifestation of God as a perfect human being. Muhammad, the founder of Islam, was a prophet and messenger of God.
Q: A friend told me that you had written about the death penalty. Could you share your opinions?
Answer: I am willing to write about this topic again, and I acknowledge the fact that many people support the death penalty.
Statistically, in the United States, a majority of religious people support the death penalty. Most people believe that it is a way to protect society. I understand that it is the responsibility of all citizens to protect innocent people. It is heartbreaking to read about people who have lost loved ones by violent means.
History informs us about the long-standing use of execution to punish lawbreakers. Even the Christian church used deadly means to quell the voices of dissenters, such as Jan Hus and Thomas More. I base my opposition on two concerns. First, I watched a documentary about an inmate’s day leading to his execution. In the documentary, the condemned man was offered comfort with these words: “In the name of Jesus Christ who died for you.” I believe there is comfort in knowing that Jesus died for us. His sacrifice was an act of grace and redemptive love. Yet, I was troubled by the part of the comment saying “in Jesus’ name” before the taking of a human life. My mind switched to an image of the wounded Christ on the cross and to his words, “Forgive them Father for they know not what they do.” I thought about the shortest commandment, “Thou shall not kill.” Cain was not executed for killing Abel; he was punished and exiled. These biblical passages gave me my second reason for opposing the death penalty.
Humankind moved away from the horrible cycle of retributive justice of ancient civilizations. Christians were moved toward redemptive love by Jesus. I speak for myself only, but I believe that I have not been given the right to take another life as a Christian, person or a citizen. Perhaps our faith could lead to better solutions for society’s problems.
