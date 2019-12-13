Every year before Thanksgiving, we are surrounded by Christmas music especially while shopping.
We can thank John Wanamaker, the founder of the old Wanamaker Department store chain. Wanamaker placed an organ in his Philadelphia department store in 1911, and had renowned organists play for shoppers.
We also find that Christmas music fills church sanctuaries. Congregations express great joy when the Christmas season arrives, and they express these feelings by embracing their favorite Christmas songs. I noticed that all members know the words by heart, and they lift their faces and voices in praise to the Lord as they sing. I have always enjoyed and appreciated the music presented by church choirs, and I love to sing with those who have chosen to be a part of a community of worshippers.
It is obvious that singing is a gift of God, and a way that humans can express their feelings. Singing in church gives the people one voice which unites the community and connects the worshippers with God. Music not only connects and unites, it clarifies and reinforces beliefs. It opens the spirit and soul to the great wonders of God.
At West End United Methodist Church in Thomasville, we start the morning service with the commitment of faith found in the following words: “Surely the presence of the Lord is in this place. I can feel His mighty power and His grace. I can hear the brush of angels wings and I see glory in each face. Surely the presence of the Lord is in this place.” This moving song was written by Lanny Wolfe, a writer of award-winning Christian songs.
Recently, I read on the West End UMC’s website the back story of several of Christmas song. The writer, a church member, presented details about the writers and composers. Along with the theme and message, she added thoughts and questions to move readers to think about the birth of Jesus. While thinking about these songs, I asked myself the following question: What led us to use music worship services?
The inclusion of music in worship services can be found in ancient pagan worship services worldwide. On more familiar ground, the Old Testament presents the music that was included in temples and synagogues. The songs were sung in praise and thanksgiving. A familiar verse about singing can be found in Job 38:7, “While the morning stars sang together, all the angels shouted for joy.”
The Old Testament presents the usage of musical instruments and singing in 2 Chronicles 5:13, “The trumpeters and musicians joined in unison to give praise and thanks to the Lord. Accompanied by trumpets, cymbals and other instruments, the singers raised their voices in praise and sang: ‘He is good; his love endures forever.’ ” David sang Psalm 23 and played his lyre.
An example of singing in the New Testament occurred at the Last Supper when Jesus and His disciples sang as recorded in Matthew 26:30, “And when they had sung a hymn, they went to the mount of Olives.” Later, Apostle Paul sent word to the early churches to rejoice and teach with songs. Romans 15:5-6, presents additional advice, “May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had, so that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Church music adjusted to influences over the centuries.
In the medieval times, Gregorian chants were a part of Catholic services. During the Reformation period there were restrictions on the usage of musical instruments and the required text was usually from the psalms.
In early America, the Puritans influenced worship and limited the music.
Later a different type of music came from the people who were enslaved. Out of hardship came the heart-felt songs of African Americans. The enriched emotional texture of their religious music came from their experiences and their deep devotion to Jesus and their God.
Music remains an integral part of human life and enriches any religious service. From scripture and in James 5:13, we have learned that God encourages His people to sing, “Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray. Is anyone cheerful? Let him sing praise.” As you are singing in church on Sunday, try to envision the story being told and think about the message.
