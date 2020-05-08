God bless all mothers who give love and teach values to their children. Presenting a few biblical mothers is a way to honor motherhood.
Many people remember Eve for tempting Adam, but she should be honored as our first mother. Abraham’s wife, Sarah, was barren, but she prayed for a miracle. In Genesis 17:16, God said to Abraham, “I will bless her and will give you a son by her. I will bless her so that she will be the mother of nations; kings will come from her.”
Sarah’s prayers were answered with the arrival of Isaac. He was the second patriarch of Israel.
Jochebed, mother of Moses, sacrificed her motherhood to save her son’s life from the Pharaoh’s decree to kill the male babies. By leaving Moses where he would be found and taken to the Pharaoh’s daughter, Jochebed fulfilled her role in God’s plans for her son. Moses became the leader of his people and receiver of the Ten Commandments.
Hannah was a woman who prayed for a child, and she promised God to dedicate her child to him. Hannah kept her promise and said in 1 Samuel 1:26-28, “I am the woman who prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked. I give him to the Lord. For his whole life, he will be given over to the Lord.”
Samuel’s mother made sure he was properly trained. He became an important judge, priest and prophet.
Another “dedicated to God” child was born to Elizabeth and Zechariah. John the Baptist was a prophet, and a forerunner of Jesus.
The most important mother is Mary who was selected by God to give birth to Jesus. She willingly accepted the news from the angel Gabriel in Luke 1:38, “I am the Lord’s servant. May your word to me be fulfilled.” Later she said in Luke 1:46-49, “My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior. All generations will call me blessed.” She proved that she had the character and wisdom to raise the Son of God.
God truly blessed these mothers who served him by giving birth and raising sons who fulfilled his will.
Last week’s column presented biblical figures who suffered for their faith. This week’s topic will address the question, “What is spiritual joy?” An explanation about happiness, joy and spiritual joy will lead to answering this question. Happiness is a changeable feeling usually involving self-interest. Joy comes from a deeper sense of well-being and concerns for others.
Spiritual joy comes from a strong connection with God. In Galatians 5:22-23, we find the gifts that come with spiritual joy, “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”
“Joyful are people of integrity, who follow the instructions of the Lord.” (Psalm 119:1-3)
Some biblical figures used their spiritual joy to face life’s challenges. Paul is a good example because his spiritual joy overcame his suffering in prison and gave him the strength to uplift and guide the faithful people in the newly formed churches.
He wrote about them in Philippians 1:3-5. “I thank God every time I remember you. I always pray with joy because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now.”
In Philippians 4:1, we find Paul’s joy and love, “Therefore, my brothers and sisters, you whom I love and long for, my joy and crown, stand firm in the Lord in this way, dear friends!”
In Philippians 2:1-3, we find an additional understanding of spiritual joy. “Therefore if you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any common sharing in the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind. Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves.”
Spiritual joy is stronger than pleasure, happiness or joy. It comes when the faithful are involved in a personal relationship with the Infinite Goodness, God. The word “gospel” means “good news.” Share the good news about spiritual joy!
“May the God of hope fill you with joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope.” Romans 15:13
Lift prayers for guidance to address the pain and suffering in the world.
