From the street, the dark gray, two-story house at the corner of First and Poplar looks open and inviting.
Wide concrete and stone-finished steps lead to a small, covered porch. A rocker sits by a sturdy wooden front door, and a small white garden flag emblazoned with a blue, cursive initial D hangs from a post.
The tiny yard, like many of those along the adjacent and eclectic 100 block of Poplar, is tidy and well-tended. Fresh mulch was spread recently, and a few extra bags are stacked neatly in back of the one-car driveway.
There is nothing that even hints at the hellish nightmare plaguing its owner: Rats. A lot of them. Invaders that have taken up residence in the crawl space, under floorboards and behind interior walls.
“I can still hear them chewing,” said homeowner Connie Downs. “It sounds like they’re angry. It’s unnerving and we’re close to tears.”
Downs has lived in the house for five years, and she’s never once had a problem remotely like this. But in the last three weeks, the rats have come as if herded by a sadistic Pied Piper.
While a child’s fairy tale is no explanation, Downs has a theory — construction from nearby Business 40 has disturbed their habitat and forced the creatures to move — that’s both plausible and worrisome.
Looking for answers
For three weeks, Downs and an upstairs roommate have been looking for answers.
She first heard skittering noises in the attic and attributed them to the usual suspects. She figured squirrels in search of a nest were responsible, and called a local wildlife removal company.
“It’s an old house built in 1923,” Downs said. “They could easily get into a crawl space.”
And once indoors, the new residents — whatever they were — discovered a small stash of candy that had been put away for Halloween.
“I didn’t know how much they liked chocolate and peanut butter,” she said. “They ripped that bag apart like they were having a party.”
Unfortunately for Downs, her hypothesis as to the culprits was right family (rodents) but wrong species. They were rats, not squirrels.
The wildlife specialists broke the bad news and set about doing what needed to be done. Eighteen of them were captured and killed.
Two possible entry points were closed off with steel wool, foam and mesh. One was rigged for exit-only; you don’t want vermin sealed inside to die.
“We thought were starting to get it under control,” Down said. “It seemed like we were doing all the right things.”
A few came back, however. Which was unsettling, to say the least. “You could hear them going up the inside of the walls.”
Disruption of habitat
Figuring out where they’re coming from seemed like the best way to begin getting rid of them.
None of the usual causes — excessive garbage, overgrown weeds, and so on — were present, so Downs looked for other possible explanations.
And the ongoing mess about the length of a football field away on Business 40 could provide an answer. Construction has been disturbing habitat since the invention of the shovel.
“My son lives in Chicago and he works downtown where a lot of restaurants are,” Downs said. “He said usually the only time rats get out of hand is when something changed in the neighborhood. Work on sewer lines, demolition, things like that.”
It makes sense.
Digging, drilling and the occasional use of small explosives on stubborn bedrock on Business 40 between Broad and Spruce streets has been going on since fall 2018. Dump trucks and backhoes have been busy moving earth for some time now.
Late last week, in the unseasonable, unspeakable early autumn heat, clouds of red dirt rose from amid the din of construction. It’s not difficult to imagine that human activity drives animals away.
“Don’t get me wrong. I love what they’re doing with Business 40,” Downs said. “We’re just looking for an explanation and wondering if there’s a trend or if anyone else (nearby) is having similar problems.”
Marla Newman, the director of the city’s Community Development department, didn’t respond to questions about the infestation. So what, if anything, the city might be able to offer in terms of advice or assistance remains a mystery.
However, Aaron Moody, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said that construction can indeed disrupt animal habitat and agreed that Downs’ theory isn’t far-fetched.
“It’s a problem if somebody has (rats) like that in their house,” he said. “I would say that while we’ve been conducting land-disturbing activities since last fall, the vast majority of that work has been done within the existing footprint of the roadway.”
Beyond road construction, there are other old buildings along First Street that look as if they could use some attention, and at least one has been flagged by the city for action.
But that doesn’t seem like enough to cause a pack of rats to take up residence.
“I have cats and that’s kept them from the first floor,” Downs said. “This isn’t something you like talking about, having rats in your house, but if it causes other people who might be having the same problem to come forward, maybe it will help.”
