Even as confirmed coronavirus cases expand exponentially, Jeff Howland isn’t planning on becoming a hermit.
That’s pretty remarkable considering everything he’s been through. Last fall, on his wife’s birthday, he underwent a double lung transplant at Duke University Medical Center. It’s difficult to imagine anyone, anywhere, with more reason for concern.
Yet Howland and his wife Lynn, who’ve only recently moved back home to Winston-Salem after having taken up (temporary) residence in Durham, remain wary but optimistic, following all guidelines and recommendations.
And yet they stay far short of the panic that’s gripped many of us.
They’re level-headed, rational people looking to deal in science-based fact. They weigh evidence as it becomes known, and make decisions accordingly. You won’t catch them ransacking the nearest Harris Teeter for toilet paper, nor will you see them raiding the ABC store for vodka so they can make hand sanitizer at home.
“What’s been on my mind since (leaving) the hospital is ‘Don’t get sick.’ I’m immunocompromised. Don’t get the flu because that can kill me,” Jeff said.
“Every day is Coronavirus Day for me.”
And if we can be honest, for just a minute, in the middle of panic-buying, the stock market crash and emergency declarations, there’s a lesson here.
Advisories and stats
Coronavirus, or COVID-19 as actual trained experts call it, is for sure serious business. The latest figures set the number of cases worldwide at 125,000 or so with 4,600 dead in 118 countries.
In the United States, as of mid-morning Friday, the numbers were at roughly 1,700 cases and 41 deaths. The number of confirmed cases is expected to rapidly increase for the foreseeable future.
So, Americans of all sizes, shapes, ages and abilities would do well to take note of developments and the advice being doled out.
The best of that remains the same today as when we first started wising up to COVID-19 a few short weeks ago. All together now …
Wash your hands. With hot water and soap. If you’re feeling a little peaked, stay home. Cough (or sneeze) into an elbow or, better yet, a tissue.
The government, at least the parts that are responding appropriately and responsibly, has in recent days upped its advising game.
More-vulnerable citizens, the elderly and/or those with compromised immune systems should avoid crowds. Think twice about booking that cruise. And large gatherings, at least in or around Washington, D.C., have started posting “Handshake-free zone” signage.
Yikes.
It’s no wonder then that otherwise rational human beings are hoarding paper products, bottled water, rubbing alcohol and, for crying out loud, dust-masks used by construction workers.
Hand-sanitizer and actual medical face masks have, for now, gone the way of the Dodo. So, too, have other supplies dwindled, such as rubbing alcohol.
Sheila Mason, an amputee, tri-athlete and nurse, posted Tuesday on social media an appeal to be on the lookout for rubbing alcohol in spray bottles as those who need it are having a hard time finding it.
“SOS. ... for those who have ever watched me put on my prosthetic, you will have seen me spray the inside and seal beforehand,” she wrote in a Facebook appeal. The spray used is 70 percent rubbing alcohol. It gets used daily or even multiple times per day by not just me but amputees everywhere.”
To help ease the crunch, Mason is setting up a donation box at Biotech Prosthetics on Hawthorne Road.
And another reader, a cancer survivor named Sandra, emailed to report that she couldn’t locate a single face mask at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center during a recent follow-up visit.
“I am a cancer patient and routinely wear a mask during flu season,” she wrote. “It was empty.”
When she asked about the shortfall, a volunteer reported that “ALL of the dispensers in the hospital had been emptied.”
To be clear, that’s not on Baptist. Supplying the town with face masks isn’t the hospital’s job.
The fault lies with the Visigoths, the vandals and the hoarders who plunged into panic and near chaos. If you need 150 rolls of toilet paper, you may have a bigger problem than coronavirus.
Paying attention
At the other end of that freak-out spectrum, we find Jeff and Lynn Howland — people with valid reason for concern.
A person who has undergone double lung transplant, a BLT (bilateral lung transplant) in weird, medical parlance, should have their antennae up. It doesn’t take an MD to understand that the risk of infection, any infection, is much, much higher than for the rest of us.
And yet here the Howlands are, living their lives without paralysis. They’re cautious without being over-the-top paranoid.
Jeff wears a face mask because his doctors have so advised. He also avoids unnecessary interaction in crowds and goes with the fist bump over a handshake. Common sense.
“We still go out to dinner,” Lynn said. “We avoid the most crowded times and maybe go earlier or later but we’re doing the same things we’ve been doing since October.”
That would be the day of Jeff’s transplant at Duke, Oct. 19, Lynn’s birthday. “A great birthday,” she said. “A pretty big turning point.”
(No, Jeff wasn’t a heavy smoker. He carries a genetic version of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, an inherited predisposition for lung disease. Not that it should matter.)
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 64,000 North Carolinians are projected to hear a cancer diagnosis in 2020; 10,096 of them with cancers of the respiratory system.
So, much like you might expect of folks given a reprieve, the Howlands have embraced life. I saw them at a Super Bowl party, and Jeff happily explained the reason he was wearing a black Space Invaders-themed face mask. “Beats the alternative,” he said at the time.
While at Duke a few weeks back, Jeff said, the first patient in the U.S. suspected of having COVID-19 was treated at Duke. That patient, who’d traveled to China, apparently didn’t have the virus.
That prompted the Howlands to follow the news a little closer. Same as the rest of us.
“I’m more cautious than Jeff,” Lynn said. “Jeff’s job over the last six years was to learn to live with a terminal illness. Mine was to keep him alive.”
True thing. But given the level of upset at the coronavirus, they could be forgiven a small freak-out.
“I follow what the doctors tell me, same as I always have,” Jeff said. “I won’t do anything any different until they tell me otherwise.”
As many as 30,000 Americans die each year from complications of the flu, and that’s nothing to sneeze at. The mortality rate from COVID-19 is much higher, and that’s obviously worrisome.
But if we’re smart, follow the appropriate and recommended precautions — without losing our collective minds — we should be OK.
In other words, leave the hand-sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and N95 face masks for people who actually need them. If Jeff and Lynn Howland haven’t wigged out, there’s no reason for you to bubble wrap your house.
“We’re very cautious but we won’t give up living,” Lynn said. “We have an obligation to the donor and his family to really take care of the gift we were given. But we’re not living up to that gift if Jeff is just sitting in the living room the next five years.”
