The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds — its formal name as logged into city budget documents — carried the look, feel and slight odor of a morning after.
Workers tasked with breaking down and moving the rides, booths and food trucks delicately maneuvered between overflowing blue industrial dumpsters and a temporary RV camp.
Others took deep drags from the morning’s third or fourth cigarette and sipped black coffee from Styrofoam cups. A city cop looked on casually while directing traffic around an open gate.
The most recent and last Dixie Classic Fair was literally packing its tents for the final time as elected city officials prepare to re-christen (and re-brand) Winston-Salem's fair for a new generation. It’s about time.
But before the last link of the Hurl-a-Whirl gets loaded onto a flatbed train car, let’s acknowledge what this episode is really about — money, public perception and a future that is now.
Good early returns
If you’re into deep-fried butter, racing pigs, cow-milking demonstrations, giant pumpkins, shedding hard-earned dollars by the fistful or some combination thereof, the Fair is, was and always will be a highlight of the early autumn no matter what it’s called.
The early returns, added up from opening weekend, were quite good.
More than 83,000 people (and people-watchers) filed through the gates during opening weekend. The head count, fair officials said, nearly matched the numbers from 2018 and was above the five-year average. Good weather and pockets-full of antacids surely helped.
Merchandise sales spiked, too. Over the fair’s first three days, stuff imprinted with the outgoing Dixie Classic Fair logo brought in more than $12,000 — nearly triple the amount banked in the entire nine-day run last year.
Though probably not the equal of the weight and age guessers, the best educated hypothesis for that jump would have to be nostalgia mixed with a tinge of resentment over the pending name change.
What else could it be?
The city’s general government committee is expected to decide this week on a new name.
Deadlines, people, are approaching. “We need a name by November so that we can begin the process,” City Manager Lee Garrity explained.
Following months of upset, online petitioning and in-person bellyaching, the full Council voted in August to change the name of the Dixie Classic Fair, which many in the tipping point said was a reminder of the Old South, slavery and lingering memories of segregation.
While that is no doubt true, there’s also the heavy smell of money wafting into the mix.
A lunch-time stroll around the hip, booming and increasingly diverse downtown and Innovation Quarter tells us this is so.
If city officials hope to recruit and retain 21st Century businesses — particularly those that involve actual innovation, science and technology — they cannot hold onto vestiges from the 19th and early 20th centuries no matter the outcry of sentiment for the old days.
Business decisions
The Fair, no matter what it is to be called, is a pretty good-sized small business.
According to the 2019-20 city budget, a balanced Winston-Salem Fairground enterprise-fund budget runs about $4.2 million.
Revenue from the Fair was about $3.1 million. Non-fair revenue — from such things as concerts, hockey and gun shows — accounted for $833,250. A transfer from the occupancy tax and a fairgrounds fund balance appropriation rounds out the revenue ledger to offset expenses.
That’s not (deep-fried) small potatoes.
But the Fair is a nine-day, one time annual event.
The rest of the year, city officials must account for image and forward-thinking diversity. A thriving business community is a cornerstone of a healthy city.
And in Winston-Salem, a town with a median age of 35.3 that’s 56 percent white and 35 percent black, continuing to call the fair “Dixie Classic” — and fighting to keep a segregationist Confederate monument for that matter — just won’t do.
To understand, look no farther than last week’s big news that the city (and Forsyth County) voted unanimously in favor of tax rebates and incentives to land the corporate HQ of the Renfro Corp.
Top brass at Renfro, a homegrown company founded in Mount Airy in 1921 with some 5,500 employees worldwide, indicated that it needed increased diversity and a deeper talent pool.
That sort of reasoning is a microcosm of what’s likely to come. How can a city like Winston-Salem honestly market itself as a diverse community looking to the future if it’s clinging to the past?
The name change was inevitable. Losing Dixie from the Classic Fair name is the right thing to do for many reasons — the smell of money not least among them.
