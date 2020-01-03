RURAL HALL — Several overnight closures of U.S. 52 are upcoming as part of ongoing work on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project.
U.S. 52 South will be closed at the N.C. 65 interchange from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, as well as the ramp from N.C. 65 onto southbound U.S. 52, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release. The impact to traffic will be minimal, as drivers will take Exit 118 for N.C. 65 and travel through the intersection to get back onto U.S. 52, DOT said.
The same arrangement is scheduled for northbound U.S. 52 at N.C. 65 early next week, with closures starting at 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and lasting until 6 a.m. the following mornings.
The closures are needed for crews to protect traffic from overhead hazards, DOT said.
DOT said drivers should slow down when approaching Exit 118 during these times and be mindful of crews working near the interchange.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
