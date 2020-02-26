ROXBORO — Authorities believe they have found the body of a Swansboro man missing since December.
A cellphone that belonged to William Daniel Holt, 75, was found Tuesday in the Woodsdale community, the Person County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Holt had Alzheimer's disease.
Deputies searched the area where the cellphone was found. The body was located nearby, news outlets reported.
Holt was reported missing in December after he went on a walk with his dog Chunky. Family members and sheriff's office officials had hoped Holt reverted to previously learned military skills to survive the below-freezing temperatures.
The remains were sent to state authorities for positive identification.
