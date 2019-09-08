Dan Besse is running again for the N.C. House of Representatives.
Besse, a longtime Winston-Salem City Council Member, announced Sunday afternoon in front of about 30 supporters that he was going to run for House District 75, which is currently held by Donnie Lambeth. “I will run for the North Carolina House in 2020,” he said.
Besse, a Democrat, ran against Lambeth, a Republican, in 2018 with Lambeth winning the race with 53 percent of the vote. Besse isn’t sure who he will run against next year. Court ordered redrawing of district lines has not started. The 2020 primary election is scheduled for March 3 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
“We looked at the court ruling and decided I could run a competitive campaign in district 75,” Besse said.
Besse said that leadership in the House of Representatives needs to change.
“We need leaders that will start making progress for North Carolina,” he said.
Improving heath care, education, air and water quality, job development and public safety are all goals that Besse hopes to accomplish if elected, he said.
“We’ve got to make education the number one priority,” he said.
He said he would work also for common sense gun safety laws, including background checks, red flag legislation and banning high capacity gun clips.
Besse’s campaign manager, Katie Rodgers, said that she feels confident.
“I think if the redistricting follows the court order, it should be competitive,” she said.
