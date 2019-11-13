Q: If someone is on the sidewalk on one of these new electronic scooters rather than on the road, how should we notify the police? Should it be through the emergency or the non-emergency number?
S.C.
Answer: Unless it’s an actual emergency, your best bet if someone is operating a scooter on the sidewalk would be to report the incident directly to Spin, the company behind the scooters, either at 888-249-9698 or support@spin.pm or to the Winston-Salem Police Department’s non-emergency number at 336-773-7700.
You can also contact them to report parking issues or other rider-related issues. You can contact CityLink, though contacting SPIN directly will result in quicker service, said Lt. Brian Dobey with the Winston-Salem Police Department.
“In reporting an issue, it is helpful to have the identification number of the scooter, as well as the date, time, and location of the incident,” said Matthew Burczyk with the city’s Department of Transportation. “That gives Spin the best opportunity to identify the person responsible for the issue. Once Spin identifies the responsible person, they can contact them directly or suspend/deactivate their account if necessary.”
The city has set up a website to increase awareness of the regulations behind “shared mobility” services such as scooters and bikes, which are run locally by the service Zagster (support@zagster.com or 202-999-3924).
To use either, you need to follow these rules, according to the city:
- You must be at least 16.
- Do not ride on sidewalks. Scooters can only be used in streets.
- Obey stoplights, stop signs and all other traffic laws. Under North Carolina law, scooters and bikes must follow the same traffic laws as motor vehicles. This includes yielding to pedestrians in the public right-of-way.
- Do not block sidewalks, driveways or curbside parking with the scooter or bike when you are finished riding.
- Scooters cannot be used in Old Salem, on greenways or in public parks.
Also, not a rule but a strong recommendation: Wear a helmet.
You can read more at www.cityofws.org/2491/Shared-Mobility
Q: Where are you able to apply for a job at Amazon?
G.S.
Answer: Hiring for the new fulfillment center in Kernersville isn’t due to start until 2020, so no job openings have been announced yet. When they are, they will be announced at the website amazondelivers.jobs, which provides hiring information for warehouse, driver, shopper and Amazon Air cargo loading jobs. That site now has information about holiday job offers, including driver jobs, and ways to sign up for text alerts.
Also From Amazon...
Following up on an answer that ran in Tuesday’s Ask SAM column, a spokesman at Amazon gave the following advice if you receive a package that is not yours: “We recommend that customers do not attempt to deliver the packages themselves. Instead, please contact customer service who can use the tracking numbers from misdelivered packages to locate the responsible delivery station and request package recovery by delivery station personnel.”
