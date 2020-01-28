Q: I received a call Saturday on my land line with an automated recording claiming to be Duke Energy’s “disconnection department.” It stated that my number would be disconnected in 30 minutes for non-payment. My payment is drafted so I knew this wasn’t really them. It said to call a number back, which I did. When I told the man I thought this was a scam he cursed me. I’m sure some elderly and unsuspecting people might fall for this and give out their bank numbers. Just an FYI for your readers to beware.
P.V.
Answer: “Modern scam artists use increasingly sophisticated and intimidating tactics,” said Jimmy Flythe, a spokesman for Duke Energy. “The only way to protect yourself is to be vigilant, stay informed and guard your personal information. Thankfully, this customer did not fall victim to this long-running scam.
“You never have to sign anything or give personal information to anyone calling you on the phone, sending you an email or showing up at your door. If you feel something’s not quite right about the situation, contact us immediately at the number on your bill and contact the police to report the call if you feel it was an impostor.”
Phone scammers posing as utility providers will sometimes call and insist customers are delinquent on their bills. “The scammer typically claims a disconnection is pending, rigs caller ID to make it look like the call is from a utility provider, and demands the money in the form of a prepaid debit card,” Flythe said.
Common scam tactics include:
- A caller ID display with the customer’s utility’s name;
- A mimicked interactive voice response menu that customers typically hear when they call their utility;
- Threats to disconnect power, water or natural gas service to a customer’s home or business within an hour;
- Demands for immediate payment, sometimes by prepaid debit card;
Customers who suspect they have been victims of fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer should:
- Hang up the phone.
- Call the utility provider by using the phone number provided on the bill or on the company’s official website, followed by a call to the police.
- Never purchase a prepaid debit card or gift card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff.
- DO NOT pay over the phone if immediate payment is demanded by a prepaid card to avoid a disconnection. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment, and they always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.
Visit duke-energy.com/StopScams for more information, as well as instructional videos on how to spot a scam, a quiz, a list of Frequently Asked Questions, and more. You can also call Duke Energy at 800-777-9898 to report something you feel is not right.
