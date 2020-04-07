Ask SAM (WEB) (copy)

Q: I saw an article that said Winston-Salem was ending yard waste collection. This plan has not been thought through. What is supposed to happen to all the grass clippings? It would seem that yard waste collection may be an essential service.

G.H.

Answer: "Every city in N.C. has done this so that we can preserve enough staff to ensure that we can collect household garbage," Garrity said. "To help residents, we have made it free to drop off residential loads of yard waste and brush at the landfill."

As has been reported, residents will get a credit on their yard cart fees for next year's service.

