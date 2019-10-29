Safety Tips for Halloween
Thursday is Halloween, and here are some safety tips from the Winston-Salem Police Department to make sure it’s only scary in a fun way:
- It is always a good idea to look over your children’s Halloween candy just to be safe. If there is any candy that appears to have been tampered with — such as the wrapper already opened — it’s better to throw it out.
- Know the routes that your children are taking and make sure an adult is with them.
- Make sure children know to never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle, and to stay where their parent or guardian can see them at all times.
- Set a time for your children to return home. Send them out with a fully charged cellphone.
- Check the N.C. Sex Offender’s Registry before you begin trick-or-treating. You can find that information at
or
- .
- Remind your children to stick to main roadways and not take shortcuts.
- Give your children a filling meal before they go out trick-or-treating to reduce the temptation to eat treats before you have a chance to check them.
- Be sure that your child’s costume is flame resistant. If the child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye openings are large enough to allow for peripheral vision. Try to incorporate reflective strips on costumes, and have the children carry a flashlight or glow stick.
- Make sure that any props, such as plastic swords and knives are flexible and not sharp on the edges and avoid toy guns.
- Explain to your child the difference between playing a trick and vandalism.
- Remember to keep your home safe for visiting trick-or-treaters. Pick up anything that could cause someone to trip and fall, such as toys, bikes and garden hoses.
Additionally, when going out trick-or-treating,
- Examine all treats for choking hazards before eating them.
- Walk, do not run, from house to house.
- Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.
- Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
- Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.
- Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
- Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
- Only visit well-lit houses.
- Never walk near lit candles or luminaries.
- Be sure walking areas and stairs are well-lit and free of obstacles that could cause someone to fall.
- Keep candle-lit jack o ’lanterns and luminaries away from doorsteps, walkways, landings, and curtains. Place them on sturdy tables, keep them out of the reach of pets and small children, and never leave them unattended.
- Remind drivers to watch out for trick-or-treaters and to drive safely.
Thanksgiving Restaurants
In Wednesday’s column, SAM will run a restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving Day meals at the restaurant (not offering catering or pick-up options). Restaurants that want to be included in the list can let us know by noon Tuesday at asksam@wsjournal.com.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
