Q: Just before the closure of Business 40, there were some lane changes made to accommodate the added volume of traffic. Once Business 40 is reopened, are there plans to change these back? Downtown streets are too narrow to have three lanes in some areas, especially when city buses are trying to make turns at intersections.
K.J.
Answer: “The offsite intersection improvements were designed to accommodate the temporary traffic pattern changes generated by the closure of Business 40/Salem Parkway,” said Pat Ivey with the N.C. Department of Transportation. “The contract requires these changes to revert back to the original pattern once Salem Parkway opens back up.”
He said that the City DOT will evaluate these locations to determine if there is a need to keep them in their current pattern. “However, we anticipate most of the intersections will return to their pre-closure operation because the geometry of many of these locations will not accommodate these changes long term,” Ivey said.
Q: I have seen long lines at the Division of Motor Vehicles office on Silas Creek Parkway. When obtaining a REAL ID, is there a separate section for completing this need, or are REAL IDs just grouped with everyone else getting a driver’s license?
R.P.
Answer: “REAL ID is an enhancement to the driver license and is a not a separate form of identification,” said John Brockwell, a communications officer with the DMV. “Driver license offices typically do not separate such customer groups.”
Customers can avoid lines by scheduling an appointment, he said. The DMV is working on a plan to allow for online appointment scheduling, which Brockwell said should be available to customers soon. Until then, he recommends either calling your local license directly or calling the DMV Call Center at 919-715-7000 to schedule an appointment.
“Customers should be aware call hold times may be lengthy and some driver license offices may not have availabilities for several weeks,” Brockwell said. A directory of driver license offices can be found on the DMV website: www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx.
Many services such as driver license renewal, duplicate licenses, or address changes can be performed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.
“Keep in mind also that obtaining a REAL ID is an option in North Carolina, it is not mandatory,” Brockwell added. “The TSA will not require REAL ID to board a commercial domestic airliner until Oct. 1, 2020. So there is time.”
More on Turkeys
Following up on Tuesday’s answer about dissuading turkeys from knocking on your door, Phyllis Smith, an extension agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension, wrote in with some more advice. She said that she has advised clients purchase a roll of cheap wrapping paper, such as from a dollar store, and tape it to the door so the turkey will no longer see his reflection.
“Leave in place a few days,” she said. “Clients have related that this has worked. For an even cheaper alternative I suppose they can tape up pieces of newspaper, after they’ve read it, of course.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
