Q: Under the new stay-at-home rules, will people be able to go to graveyards and put flowers on graves for Easter?
M.B.
Answer: Yes, you can, according to Mayor Allen Joines. “Under the declaration, going outside is permitted so long as social distancing of six feet or more is maintained, and no groups more than 10,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.