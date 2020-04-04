Q: Under the new stay-at-home rules, will people be able to go to graveyards and put flowers on graves for Easter?

Answer: Yes, you can, according to Mayor Allen Joines. “Under the declaration, going outside is permitted so long as social distancing of six feet or more is maintained, and no groups more than 10,” he said.

