Q: Our mayor is asking all of us to wear a mask when we go out, yet the cooks and cashiers at fast food restaurants with drive-through service are not required to wear them. Can you explain why?
D.B.
Answer: “We strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask,” said Mayor Allen Joines. “When we begin developing protocols for reopening of sit-down restaurants, the use of masks may become a requirement for employees. Right now it is voluntary.”
If you have concerns about a specific restaurant, you should share those with the manager.
Q: Yard waste collection was suspended April 6, so why did I just get an annual renewal form and bill for my yard cart sticker? Were the bills mailed in error? Will they credit us back on them?
D.B.
Answer: For this year, “Bills had already been printed and we don’t know how much to credit,” said Lee Garrity, the city manager. “We plan to deduct the credit from the bill we send in the spring on 2021.”
Q: On the new bridges on I-40 outside Kernersville, there are acorn plaques on the side of the bridges. What does that stand for?
A.C.
Answer: “The bridge medallions actually represent a pine cone,” said Pat Ivey, division engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation. “This motif was selected since the pine is the N.C. state tree.”
Q: The road closure on Memorial Industrial School Road in Forsyth County has been excessively long. A great number of cars and trucks have one way in and one way out…the problem is that there are several areas being serviced: Horizon Park, a Dog Park, and the Horizons Children Home —all with overloaded traffic. When will this road be reopened to ensure a safer flow of traffic in the area?
M.C.
Answer: The stream bank on Memorial Industrial School Road was severely damaged during the flooding event on Feb. 6, requiring the road to be closed. But for various reasons, it will take several months to repair, said Pat Ivey with the NC DOT.
“This is one of ten sites in Forsyth County that have to be repaired and is one of six in Forsyth County that have been prioritized for completion this year,” he said. “State forces began making repairs to these sites in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress on the repairs. In addition, since Memorial Industrial School Road is a Federally-designated route, the work has to be awarded to contract and cannot be performed by state forces.”
NC DOT is currently performing surveys that will be used to develop contract plans and documents to be advertised this summer, he said. “We anticipate the repair work will be completed this fall.”
Q: I have not seen Kirsten Gutierrez on WXII in several weeks in any capacity since COVID19 became more serious. Is she still on staff and if so why have we not seen her?
D.M.
Answer: Gutierrez left WXII about a month ago for a larger market. She is now at WRAL in Raleigh. You can follow her on Facebook and see a video clip of her farewell from WXII at www.facebook.com/WRALKirstenGutierrez.
