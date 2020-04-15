Q: My driver's license expires in April. I am 72 and must stay at home. Are there any extensions granted for renewal?

Answer: Not yet, but we may know more in just under two weeks.

"Only the legislature has the authority to grant extensions because driver license renewal parameters are set in state law," said John Brockwell, a spokesman for the DMV in Raleigh. "The General Assembly is expected to grant such extensions when they convene on April 28th."

Those decisions may also address whether we'll get more time for car registrations, which SAM has gotten a lot of questions about.

