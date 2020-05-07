Q: I still haven’t been able to get my taxes that were due on April 15 taken care of. I heard they’ve extended it several months, but will I have to pay interest if I owe the state money?
S.B.
Answer: No. The N.C. Department of Revenue announced last week that it will not charge interest from April 15 through July 15 on underpayments of individual income, corporate income and franchise tax on tax returns that are due to be filed then. The relief also applies to estimated income tax payments due between the same date, according to the NC DOR. Since so many groups that offer free tax assistance had to be closed during the pandemic, they are encouraging taxpayers to file their taxes online. Most taxpayers can file online for free at www.NCDOR.gov/NCfreefile.
SAM is also hearing from more people who have not gotten their tax refunds; again, we’re in the midst of a pandemic so it’s taking longer than expected for some returns to be processed. Questions about individual tax refunds should be directed to 877-252-4052.
Q: Is Parade magazine in the Sunday newspaper no longer published or did the Journal decide to drop it for some reason? It wasn’t in last Sunday’s paper, so I thought it had been left out. I reported it and got another copy that also didn’t have it.
B.F.
Answer: Parade occasionally skips a week, and that was one of them. It should be back in this Sunday’s paper, with a cover story about the popular cable series “Outlander.”
As we wrote back in December, Athlon Media Group, the company that produces Parade, told newspapers that there would be six weeks in 2020 when the magazine would not be published. May 3 was one of those. Other dates without Parade magazines will be: May 24, July 5, July 26, Sept. 6 and Dec. 27. Often the dates are right after holidays.
Q: During the pandemic, are there any pet-friendly emergency shelters open in the event of severe weather of a disaster?
M.C.
Answer: Dozens of potential locations for emergency shelters are being assessed, but it’s not clear what facilities will fit the bill with the current need for proper distancing and other factors, let alone the question of facilities where people could come with their pets.
“Obviously, we’re kind of in unprecedented times right now,” said August Vernon, the head of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management. He said they are looking at various scenarios and are seeking guidance from state and federal officials as well as the Red Cross and others.
A lot of questions are situation-dependent; for instance, if storms caused significant damage on one side of town, the shelters on another side would come into play. There has been some discussion of using hotels and motels for evacuation sites, but
“There’s not a good, 100 percent answer right now,” Vernon said. “But we’ve got a mission to accomplish, and we’re going to keep rolling no matter what.”
More information on general plans and tips on various possible crises can be found at www.readyforsyth.org.
