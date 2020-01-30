Q: We live on Follansbee Road in southern Forsyth County, and our road is in bad need of repairs. Is it on the list for paving anytime soon?
J.B.
Answer: Follansbee Road is maintained by the North Carolina Department of Transportation between the dead end near the Davidson County line and the bridge that crosses over the South Fork of Muddy Creek. North of the creek, it is maintained by the city of Winston-Salem.
Following your question, “Our folks took a look at the NCDOT section of Follansbee Road ... and found several potholes and areas that need some attention,” said John P. Rhyne, division maintenance engineer with Division 9. “The worst areas were located between the bridge over Muddy Creek and Hopewell Church Road. We will schedule that work in the next couple days pending favorable weather.
“Any time folks have roadway issues they would like us to look into we encourage them to call the NCDOT Maintenance Office in Forsyth County at 336-896-2350 and we will take a look at the issues and schedule the work as needed.”
Q: What will the new name of Business 40 be and when will it be used? When will new signs be installed and where will they be placed?
P.K.
Answer: The new name will be Salem Parkway. The new signs will be up when the project is completed in 2020. The state will replace all the current Business 40 signs with the new signs. Salem Parkway will keep its U.S. 421 designation, though, so those signs will remain.
Q: I recently switched to the online edition of your newspaper in order to be more environmentally friendly. I didn’t think I would, but I really miss all the insert ads included with the print edition. Is there any way I can see them on my iPad?
I.B.
Answer: The only way to see the advertising inserts is in the print edition.
Resume Help
Following up on our recent answer about where people can get help updating their resumes, we heard from several other contenders:
- Rhonda Smith with the Forsyth County Public Library’s Computer Training Bridge said that the library offers free resume help through its resume 101 classes as well as open help labs that give one-on-one assistance with resumes and other questions. You can access the Computer Training Bridge’s schedule and locations at www.forsythcomputertraining.org or call 336-703-3079. If you would like to update your computer skills, the Computer Training Bridge also offers free classes in Excel, Google Docs, Microsoft Word and more.
- Forsyth Tech Community College has an Employability Lab class for job seekers, which is held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays on the West Campus, 1300 Bolton St., Winston-Salem. There is no charge if you are unemployed or meet certain income criteria; call 336-734-7023 for more information. The class includes resume assistance and interview prep; guidance on effective job searches and network; how to present your skills to employers; and presentations by recruiting and hiring managers. “You can come once or every week,” said instructor Donald W. Witte.
