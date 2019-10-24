Q: With the work that has been done on sewer lines running behind houses on Mill Creek Road, are there any plans for a greenway or walking trail there? On a map it seems like this could link the existing Bethabara Greenway with the Muddy Creek area and connect those areas for walkers or bikers, and it would seem a shame not to do that.
J.L.
Answer: The South Mill Creek sewer replacement project is nearing completion, said Gale Ketteler, utilities public information office with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities. “The scope of work for the project included upsizing an existing sewer main to increase capacity for the drainage basin and does not include any plans for a greenway.”
This is a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities project, and any plans for a greenway would be an initiative by the City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks department.
“At this time, the Rec and Parks department does not have funding for a greenway, but the sewer easement will be maintained in case there are plans for a greenway in the future,” Ketteler said.
Q: I receive 12 to 14 letters of junk or nonprofit mail per day. How can I put a stop to it?
T.T.
Answer: The U.S. Postal Service has several recommendations to stop unsolicited mail.
One, though it may be too time-consuming, is to contact individual businesses directly and let them know you are not interested.
Another, though a fee may be involved, is to register online for opt-out services such as DMA Choice or Catalog Choice, which let customers choose what mail they want and stop getting mail they don’t.
The Federal Trade Commission also refers residents to the Direct Marketing Association’s Mail Preference Service.
You can opt out of mail from the Direct Marketing Association by visiting dmachoice.org and registering for a period of 10 years. There is a $2 processing fee. If you don’t have an internet connection, you can mail a request with a $3 processing fee (check or money order) to: DMA Choice Direct Marketing Association, P.O. Box 643 Carmel, NY 10512. The service lets customers opt out of receiving unsolicited commercial mail from many national companies, but companies that are not part of the association must be contacted individually. The website also has an email opt-out service.
You can also sign up for a free account at Catalog Choice to opt out of many mailings at www.catalogchoice.org.
The FTC has other recommendations at www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0262-stopping-unsolicited-mail-phone-calls-and-email.
Q: What can be done about the traffic problem at London Lane and Burke Mill Road? People still speed through there and it is hard to see the traffic islands on London Lane, especially at night and when it’s raining. If they will not consider removing the islands, they should at least have some reflectors on them.
M.C.
Answer: Winston-Salem Department of Transportation staff said they would investigate your complaint “and ensure the appropriate reflective signage and markings are in place.”
