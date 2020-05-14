Q: With the city beginning to open back up, should we expect the Bulky Item pickup to begin again? If so, will they publish a schedule?
G.H.
Answer: There is no date yet, but city officials are keeping an eye on when they can resume.
“Bulky item collection will return once staff can effectively manage the safety of our employees who are required to work in larger crews to complete their tasks,” said Johnnie Taylor, operations director for the city of Winston-Salem. “Once the program resumes, crews will collect bulky items routes according to the remaining dates provided in the postcards sent to residents.”
Bulky item dates and routes are also listed on the city’s website, cityofws.org.
“Routes not collected because of the program’s suspension will be collected,” Taylor said. “The sanitation department will work with the city’s marketing department to provide information to single-family residences impacted by the service reduction.
“We realize the suspension of the program has been inconvenient for residents, but staff will work to assure that all eligible single-family households receive the service.”
Q: I’ve been doing a lot of yard work lately and need advice on fighting wild onions. They’re winning. What can I do?
D.D.
Answer: “The best way to get rid of wild onions, which by the way is probably wild garlic, is to use a thin trowel and dig them out when the soil is moist,” said Mary Jac Brennan, an extension agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension who specializes in horticulture for small farms, urban agriculture and local food.
As we have explained in the past, what some people call “wild onion” is often actually wild garlic, and vice-versa. You can tell the difference because wild garlic has hollow leaves and wild onion has solid, flat leaves.
As to getting rid of them, “You can mow the wild onions now, and it will weaken them,” Brennan said. Both wild onions and wild garlic are winter perennial weeds which begin growing from small bulbs in the fall and persist in lawns until the weather gets hot, she added. We have had a long, cool spring which makes perfect growing conditions for this plant.
“There are herbicides labeled for wild onions and garlic in lawns. Be sure to read the label and follow the directions exactly. Call our office for more information. Extension is known for using research-based information gained from replicated trials, observation and analysis.”
Brennan said that some folks like to use anecdotal advice and follow the Farmer’s Almanac for planting and harvesting. According to that, the best time to cut plants to slow growth is during the waning of the moon, or between the full moon and the new moon. The moon was full May 8 and the new moon occurs on May 22 at 1:39 p.m. Therefore, by that standard, she said, you should cut the wild garlic over the next week or so to weaken the wild onions.
