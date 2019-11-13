Q: Is Bojangles’ offering deep-fried turkeys this year?
I.W.
Answer: Unfortunately, no. Bojangles’ announced on its website that “this Thanksgiving, we’re unable to offer seasoned fried turkeys. We know. It’s a bummer.” (they didn’t explain why, though).
There is, however, a turkey brine recipe available on Bojangles’ blog, which you can find at www.bojangles.com/blog/thanksgiving-recipes.
Forsyth Seafood used to sell fried turkeys, but stopped doing so a few years back.
If you’re looking for smoked turkeys, Boy Scouts Troop 712 is holding its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Sale, with 12-14 pound turkeys that will be available for pickup before Thanksgiving at Pine Grove UMC. Call 336-985-2606 for prices and more details.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which recently opened at 7791 North Point Blvd., has precooked seasoned baked turkeys available, with instructions included. Publix also sells precooked baked turkeys, and other businesses may as well.
If we hear of any other fried turkey options, we will run an update.
Thanksgiving Restaurants
In addition to the restaurants we listed in this column two weeks ago (which you can find a link to online), here are some additional restaurants that have let us know they will be serving meals on Thanksgiving Day:
- East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., will be open starting at 11 a.m. that day. Closing time is to be determined. They will be serving their regular menu but no lunch specials. No reservations are required.
- Omega House Restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway, will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a limited menu. No reservations are required.
- Golden Corral will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Impeachment Delays
Daytime programming on broadcast networks is being shifted around by the impeachment proceedings.
WFMY CBS-2 is streaming all the proceedings online. “On-air, we are moving back and forth between network coverage of the proceedings and regular programming,” said Larry Audas, president and general manager. “For example, CBS will not provide the soaps, but rather impeachment coverage, so that is what we will air. When it’s time for local programming such as ‘Ellen,’ we will air local programming.”
WGHP Fox-8 is preempting all programming for the impeachment hearings.
WXII NBC-12 is preempting its programming. It plans to air Wednesday’s installment of “Days of Our Lives” overnight at 3 a.m., but has not announced any plans to time-shift any other programs. Syndicated shows “Dr. Oz” and “Tamron Hall” also air on sister station WCWG at noon and 1 p.m. respectively.
WXLV ABC-45 is airing the ABC feed and preempting any syndicated programming, but as of Wednesday was not preempting any of that programming to air later. Those decisions will be made on a day-by-day basis.
